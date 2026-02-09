Advertisement
The 50 Episode Update: Vanshaj Singh to Archit Kaushik - First week ends in high drama with four exits amid risky challenges
THE 50

The 50 Episode Update: Vanshaj Singh to Archit Kaushik - First week ends in high drama with four exits amid risky challenges

The 50’s first week delivered high-stakes drama as Vanshaj Singh, Sumaira Shaikh, Saurabh Ghadge, and Archit Kaushik were eliminated amid risky challenges and unexpected twists.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 09:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The 50 Episode Update: Vanshaj Singh to Archit Kaushik - First week ends in high drama with four exits amid risky challenges

The 50 episode update: The inaugural week of The 50 came to a dramatic close, with contestants facing unexpected twists, tough decisions, and immediate consequences. Within just seven days, four players had already received exit orders, setting the tone for a fast-paced and unpredictable season.

Lion’s Crazy Games Push Contestants to the Limit

One of the first major challenges, the Lion’s Crazy Games, tested both strategy and performance under pressure. Contestants were thrust into high-stakes scenarios, and for some, the intense competition quickly landed them in the danger zone, ultimately leading to early exits.

Dare or No Dare: Decisions with Immediate Consequences

The Dare or No Dare twist forced players to make split-second choices without knowing what challenges awaited them. Accepting a dare meant confronting risky tasks, while refusing also carried consequences. The twist added a psychological edge, requiring contestants to rely on instinct and gut feeling from the very start.

One Wrong Move Can Change Everything

Week one proved that a single mistake could dramatically alter a player’s fate. Poor decisions, game errors, or even moments of conflict immediately put contestants at risk, showing just how unforgiving the competition can be.

Four Exit Orders Shake the Mahal

The most striking sign of the game’s intensity came with four early departures. Vanshaj Singh, Sumaira Shaikh, Saurabh Ghadge, and Archit Kaushik were the first to leave the Mahal, highlighting that no one is safe, even in the opening week.

Vanshaj Singh’s Shock Exit Sparks Social Media Buzz

The elimination of popular YouTuber Vanshaj Singh became a major talking point. Expressing his disappointment on Instagram, Vanshaj criticised the decision and even took a dig at captain Karan Patel. Alongside captains Faisal Shaikh (Faisu), Krishna Shroff, Shiv Thakare, and Prince Narula, Karan cited Vanshaj’s limited interaction with other contestants as the reason for his exit.

A High-Voltage Start for Fans

Touted as one of the biggest reality shows of the year, The 50 has already delivered drama, surprises, and rapid-fire action. With just days of its premiere behind it, viewers are hooked on the high-stakes gameplay and unexpected twists.

Streaming & Airing: The 50 streams on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and airs on Colors at 10:30 PM.

