The 50 finale: Shiv Thakare lifts trophy, wins Rs 50 lakh; a look at Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner’s net worth

The 50 finale winner: Reality TV star Shiv Thakare has been crowned the winner of The 50, taking home the trophy in the grand finale. In a unique twist, the ₹50 lakh prize money was awarded to one of his registered followers, with Sitaram Pralhad Aghav being declared the number one fan.

Shiv competed against finalists Krishna Shroff, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Rajat Dalal, and Immortal Kaka to clinch the title.

Key moment that shaped the finale

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A crucial turning point came during the semi-finals when Prince Narula won the ticket to the finale. In a surprising move, he passed it on to Shiv Thakare, helping secure his place in the final round.

The show, which began with 50 contestants on February 1, gradually narrowed down to a top 12, featuring prominent names from television, sports, and digital platforms.

Also Read | The 50 winner: Shiv Thakare lifts trophy, beats Faisal Shaikh; wins Rs 50 lakh for fans

From Amravati to reality TV fame

Shiv’s journey began in Amravati, Maharashtra, where he grew up in a modest household facing financial struggles. Before entering television, he earned a living through dance performances at weddings and events, making between Rs 10,000 and Rs 22,000 per show.

He later started his own dance studio, turning his passion into a profession and supporting his family along the way.

Rise to popularity through reality shows

Shiv gained recognition with MTV Roadies Rising in 2017, where his honesty and simplicity impressed both judges and viewers. His breakthrough came with Bigg Boss Marathi 2 in 2019, which he won, becoming a household name.

He further expanded his fan base with appearances in Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, establishing himself as a prominent reality TV personality.

Shiv Thakare’s net worth

According to a report by News 24, Shiv Thakare’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 6 crore and Rs 12 crore, reflecting his successful journey across multiple reality shows and ventures.

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A win that marks another milestone

With his victory in The 50, Shiv Thakare has added another achievement to his growing list of accomplishments. His journey from humble beginnings to becoming a celebrated reality TV star continues to inspire many.