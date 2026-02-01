The 50: Full list of 50 confirmed contestants and their major controversies - From Rajat Dalal to Prince Narula

Reality show The 50 is all set to hit screens today, February 1, bringing with it a brand-new concept and a star-studded lineup. The show will run for 50 consecutive days, promising high-voltage drama, strategy, and unexpected twists.

Episodes will air daily at 10:30 PM, while JioHotstar will stream the show live every day from 9:00 PM. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see how their favourite celebrities navigate the game.

About the Show: What Is The 50?

The 50 is the Indian adaptation of the popular French reality series Les Cinquante. Set inside a grand palace-like location, the show brings together 50 contestants under one roof.

With no fixed rules, contestants must rely on alliances, mind games, and strategy to survive. The entire game is overseen by a mysterious authority figure known as The Lion, who controls major decisions from the Lion’s Den, a powerful space overlooking the set.

Streaming and Telecast Details

Premiere Date: February 1, 2026

Platforms: Colors TV and JioHotstar

Live Streaming: 9:00 PM daily on JioHotstar

Duration: 50 days

The 50: Complete List of Confirmed Contestants

The show features a mix of television stars, digital creators, musicians, influencers, and reality show veterans.

Television & Reality Show Celebrities

Karan Patel (42)

Archana Gautam (30)

Divya Agarwal (33)

Monalisa (43)

Vikrant Singh Rajpoot (39)

Ridhi Dogra (41)

Shiny Doshi (36)

Shiv Thakare (36)

Urvashi Dholakia (46)

Prince Narula (35)

Yuvika Chaudhary (42)

Sidharth Bhardwaj (38)

Riddhima Pandit (35)

Manisha Rani (28)

Shrutika Arjun (38)

Nikki Tamboli (29)

Sapna Chaudhary (35)

Tejaswi Madivada (34)

Bebika Dhurve (34)

Natalia Janoszek (35)

Khanzaadi

Digital Creators, Influencers & YouTubers

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu (31)

Rajat Dalal (30)

Siwet Tomar (27)

Digvijay Rathee (26)

Arbaz Patel (26)

Luv Kataria (27)

Archit Kaushik (24)

Lakshay Kaushik

Dimpal Singh (27)

Chahat Pandey (26)

Neelam Giri (28)

Nehal Chudasama (29)

Hamid Barkzi (31)

Krishna Shroff (33)

Dushyant Kukreja (26)

Vanshaj Singh

Adnaan Shaikh (28)

Rachit Rojha (27)

Faiz Baloch (33)

Saurabh Ghadge

Bhavya Singh (29)

Maxtern (26)

Musicians, Rappers & Performers

Immortal Kaka (31) – Singer & Songwriter

Dino James (34) – Rapper

Yung Sammy – Rapper

Aarya Jadhao (24) – Rapper & Singer

Jahnavi Kiran Killekar (27)

Sumaira Shaikh – Stand-up Comedian

Controversies Surrounding the Contestants

Karan Patel on His Turbulent Television Journey

In an old interview with The Times of India, actor Karan Patel spoke candidly about his professional struggles and fallout with producer Ekta Kapoor. He revealed that despite multiple disagreements and years of not working together, their bond remained intact.

Karan also admitted that his behaviour cost him work opportunities and said marriage and fatherhood changed his outlook. He further shared his reservations about OTT content involving nudity, intimate scenes, or excessive foul language.

Prince Narula vs Elvish Yadav Controversy

Prince Narula addressed his fallout with Elvish Yadav, accusing him of indirectly encouraging fans to troll Prince’s five-month-old daughter and parents.

Speaking on Paras Chhabra’s podcast, Prince alleged that Elvish provoked his followers by making suggestive remarks and called out what he described as “behind-the-scenes instigation,” leading to massive backlash online.

Faisal Shaikh’s TikTok Ban Row

Social media star Faisal Shaikh courted controversy when his TikTok account, which had 32 million followers, was banned for allegedly glorifying acid attacks in a video.

Reacting to the ban, Faisal stated that he was misunderstood and deeply affected by the incident, revealing that he spent days alone and distressed in a London hotel room after losing access to his account.

Digvijay Rathee’s Body-Shaming Remarks

Digvijay Rathee faced criticism after making insensitive remarks about body weight during a press interaction. His statement, “Agar koi mota hai toh hai” (If someone is fat, then they’re fat), triggered backlash on social media.

Rajat Dalal’s Shocking Incidents

Rajat Dalal has been involved in multiple controversies. In one incident, he invited three individuals dressed as sadhus to his home, accused them of being fake babas, and assaulted them on camera after they failed to recite religious verses.

In another shocking video, Rajat was seen driving at 143 km/h before hitting a motorcyclist. His casual remark after the accident sparked public outrage, following which police reportedly took suo motu action.

What Lies Ahead

With a controversial lineup, unpredictable format, and no fixed rules, The 50 promises intense drama, power struggles, and explosive moments. As contestants enter the Lion’s Den, audiences can expect alliances to shift and strategies to change at every step.