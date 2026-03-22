The 50 grand finale tonight: When & where to watch, top 12 finalists, prize money — All you need to know

New Delhi: The reality show The 50 is approaching its finale and is all set to crown its winner. The show, which kickstarted with 50 contestants, is now down to 12. The grand finale is slated for March 22.

When and where to watch the grand finale of The 50

The grand finale will premiere on Sunday, March 22. Audiences can watch it live on JioHotstar at 9 PM and on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

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Finalists

The finalists include Prince Narula, Faisal Shaikh, Rajat Dalal, Shiv Thakare, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Ridhi Dogra, Manisha Rani, Urvashi Dholakia, Ravinder Singh, Krishna Shroff, Archana Gautam and Nehal Chudasama.

The upcoming episode will further narrow down the contestants to the top four finalists through a “ticket to finale” task.

Prize money details

Over the weeks, contestants have competed in several games inside the house, contributing to the prize pool. Viewers have collectively added over Rs 40 lakh, which will be awarded to one lucky viewer.

The final amount is expected to go up to Rs 50 lakh and will be given to a viewer who backed the winning contestant.

The 50 featured 50 celebrity contestants from diverse backgrounds, including television actors, social media influencers, YouTubers, musicians, models, athletes and reality TV veterans.

While the show initially received criticism for its lack of engaging tasks and excessive focus on drama, it gradually gained traction and built a loyal fanbase. Contestants like Prince Narula, Rajat Dalal and Faisal Shaikh emerged as strong players throughout the season.

In a recent twist during the “Lion’s Dare/No Dare” task, Rajat, Faisal and Shiv were given the option to add Rs 6 lakh to the prize pool at the cost of eliminating six contestants. They chose to evict Arushi, Yuvika, Siwet, Lakshay, Hamid and Lovekesh.