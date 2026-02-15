The 50: Has Arbaz Patel been evicted for slapping Prince Narula? What we know so far

New Delhi: The 50 is steadily grabbing viewers’ attention with its controversial fights and intense tasks. The reality show has sparked fresh buzz after reports claimed that contestant Arbaz Patel, who recently made headlines for proposing to Nikki Tamboli on the show, has been evicted following a physical altercation with Prince Narula.

The controversy reportedly erupted after an argument escalated over remarks allegedly made about Arbaz’s partner, Nikki Tamboli.

According to reports, The Lion immediately intervened and asked Arbaz to leave the show due to the programme’s strict no-violence policy.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Reports further state that Nikki re-entered the competition after a brief elimination and later accused Prince of body-shaming her.

Nikki initially tried to handle the situation herself, but tensions escalated when Arbaz stepped in. The verbal argument reportedly crossed the line when Arbaz allegedly slapped Prince, an act that violated the show’s code of conduct.

The episode featuring the altercation is expected to air in upcoming broadcasts. Meanwhile, online discussions have already begun speculating whether Nikki’s revelations indirectly triggered the fallout.

Has this happened earlier?

Strict action has been taken in The 50 before. Contestant Archit Kaushik was earlier eliminated after a physical altercation with Sagar Thakur, also known as Maxtern.

The controversy comes shortly after Arbaz went down on one knee and proposed to Nikki on camera in a recent episode. In the video, Nikki appeared emotional as she spoke about their relationship. She revealed that they had been living together for around a year and a half and had faced family opposition due to religious differences, before saying “yes” to Arbaz and committing to their relationship.

Their love story began on Bigg Boss Marathi 5, where they first met and fell in love. After the show, they continued their relationship and currently live together in Mumbai.