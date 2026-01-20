The 50 House Tour: A Rare Look Inside Farah Khan’s Massive Palace Set That’s Turning Heads - WATCH

Indian television audiences have a new reason to be excited as the much-anticipated reality show The 50 gears up for its grand premiere on February 1, 2026. The show will air on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan will host the series, which promises a never-before-seen format and high-voltage drama.

Inspired by International Format Les Cinquante

The 50 is adapted from the popular international format Les Cinquante. The show will feature 50 celebrity contestants living together under one roof in a lavish, palace-like setting. Over the course of nearly 50 episodes, contestants will battle through physically demanding tasks, complex social dynamics, and strategic gameplay, all under the watchful eye of a mysterious figure known as “The Lion,” who controls the game and its twists.

Inside The 50 House: A Royal Visual Spectacle

Recently, a video tour of The 50 House surfaced on social media and quickly went viral, giving fans their first glimpse of the show’s set. The house has been designed as a royal palace, offering a visually stunning and cinematic experience.

The tour begins at a sprawling lawn surrounded by ornate walls, arches, and lush greenery. A grand fountain placed at the centre sets a regal tone, evoking the feel of a royal courtyard. Vintage-style lamps, tall palm trees, and wide pathways further enhance the old-world charm.

Grand Interiors Reflect Power and Luxury

The grandeur continues indoors with a breathtaking double-height entrance hall. Twin sweeping staircases, carved railings, and elegant chandeliers dominate the space, while warm golden hues and intricate wall designs reflect royalty and power. The corridors and common areas maintain the palace theme with detailed murals, arches, and soft ambient lighting. The bedrooms, while calmer in design, still exude luxury and sophistication.

Take a look:

Confirmed Contestants and Rumoured Names

Several celebrities have already been confirmed as contestants on The 50. The list includes:

Karan Patel

Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu)

Divya Agarwal

Archana Gautam

Prince Narula

Monalisa

Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

Pratik Sehajpal

Additionally, popular names such as Shweta Tiwari, Ankita Lokhande, Uorfi Javed, Emiway Bantai, Kusha Kapila, and Shiv Thakare are rumoured to join the show.

One of the Biggest Reality Shows of 2026

With its powerful celebrity lineup, royal-scale set design, and a unique audience participation element, The 50 is already being touted as one of the most talked-about reality shows of 2026. As anticipation continues to build, viewers are eager to see what surprises and dramatic twists the show will bring once it goes on air.