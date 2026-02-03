The 50: Khanzadi defends Vanshaj after he gets 'exit order' on day 1

The 50 episode update: The new reality show has begun with a bang! With high-octane drama, 50 bold faces , and unexpected twists - the show is making some noise on social media. After the first exit on the show, many were shocked by the decision of the 5 new captains. For the unversed, Vanshaj Singh was eliminated on the premiere day itself.

Khanzadi defends Vanshaj Singh

Khanzadi spoke up during a tense discussion with Prince Narula on The 50 following Vanshaj’s elimination, firmly defending his presence in the game. Responding to Prince Narula’s remarks, Khanzadi made it clear that constant interaction isn’t the only measure of a contestant’s worth in the show.

Sharing her perspective, Khanzadi said, “Zaroori nahi hai ki main interact karu ya nahi but that guy (Vanshaj) was doing good. Pehle din mein main kisiko personality ke basis pe judge nahi karungi, pehle din mein main performance ke basis pe judge karungi aur ek din mein sab hi ke naam janna possible nahi hai.” Her statement highlighted the pressure of forming quick judgments in a format where contestants are still getting to know each other.

Khanzadi emphasized that The 50 is a game of observation as much as participation, and not every contestant gets equal time or opportunity to showcase their strengths in the early days. She pointed out that Vanshaj was performing well in his own space, even if he hadn’t yet built strong personal equations within the group.

