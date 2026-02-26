The 50: Krishna Shroff opens up on her live-in relationship with Afghan MMA fighter

New Delhi: The 50 - a new celebrity reality show has already hogged attention for its tasks and fights between the players. Veteran actor Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff, who is a participant on The 50, recently opened up on her love life.

During a candid chat with fellow contestants like Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, Krishna shared that for her, love means caring about her partner's happiness. Without taking anyone's name, she revealed about being in a live-in relationship with an Afghan MMA fighter.

Reportedly, Krishna Shroff is dating Abdul Azim Badakshi.

On the show, Krishna shared how the couple happened to meet in Mumbai during an event. She shared, "Then I went to my Instagram DMs and found his profile, and he had texted me ‘hi'. So I replied. But he immediately asked me for my number. I was like, no one has ever approached me with so much confidence before - and I like confidence. We don't even speak the same first language. He speaks Persian and I speak English. His Hindi is like mine, a bit broken."

“When we were saying goodbye after two weeks, we knew maybe we wouldn't meet again. So at the airport, we both started crying. He went to Delhi to his friend, and I went to Mumbai. He then said he couldn't go back, so I went to Delhi to meet him. During the three weeks I was in Delhi, our relationship grew. Then I asked him directly, ‘Do you want to come to Mumbai? You can stay with me.' And we immediately moved in together.”

Krishna shared that they spoke on video calls for eight months, followed by their meet in Goa where they spent 2 weeks together.