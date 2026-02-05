The 50: Lakshay criticizes Digvijay’s English skills, sparking tension and heated conversations inside the palace

The 50: India’s newest reality show, The 50, currently streaming on JioHotstar and airing on Colors, is fast emerging as a major talking point across social media and the entertainment circuit. Packed with high-voltage drama, strong personalities, and unpredictable twists, the show has quickly carved a distinct space for itself in the crowded reality TV landscape.

Tensions Rise Inside the Palace

The atmosphere inside The 50’s Palace continues to grow increasingly volatile as rifts between contestants deepen with each episode. What begin as casual discussions are rapidly transforming into full-blown confrontations, adding to the show’s mounting intensity.

Adapted from Les Cinquante, the Indian version scales up the concept by featuring actors, reality TV stars, influencers, and digital creators together in one competitive space. While a substantial cash prize is involved, survival remains the central objective throughout the game.

Lakshay Calls Out Digvijay

In a candid conversation with fellow contestants Natalia and Lovekesh, Lakshay openly labels Digvijay a “negative person,” claiming his presence is impacting the overall environment of the game. The remark sets the stage for yet another explosive moment, reinforcing the show’s reputation for unfiltered opinions and emotional clashes.

Comments Spark Fresh Controversy

The discussion escalates further when Lakshay comments on Digvijay’s inability to speak English, triggering immediate reactions. Lovekesh joins in with a blunt remark, stating that Digvijay “does not know anything,” intensifying the divide within the Palace. The exchange highlights how personal criticisms are increasingly becoming part of gameplay, blurring the line between strategy and personal resentment.

Where to Watch

The 50 streams daily on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and airs on Colors at 10:30 PM.