The 50: Meet 4 players who faced dramatic EXIT ORDER in week one

The 50 episode update: New reality show, The 50 has managed to win over the audiences in its debut week. In this survival-driven format, week one saw multiple players exiting the show, underlining how quickly the game can change inside the Mahal. The Lion has also intrigued the viewers with his presence, and announcing task-based eliminations to massive showdowns. Let's meet 4 players who faced dramatic exit orders in week one of The 50.

Vanshaj Singh

Vanshaj Singh became the first player to receive an exit order on the very first day of the game. The fellow players voted him out, marking an early departure that signalled how quickly the dynamics inside the Mahal could shift.

Saurabh Ghadge

Saurabh Gadghe faced an exit order after landing in the danger zone during the Lion’s Crazy Games. The task proved to be a turning point, and his position in the danger zone ultimately cost him his place in the game.

Sumaira Shaikh

Sumaira Shaikh also received an exit order following the same Lion’s Crazy Games. After finding herself in the danger zone, she was unable to secure her safety, leading to her elimination during the first week itself.

Archit Kaushik

In the latest episode, Archit Kaushik was handed an exit order after an incident involving violence against fellow player Maxtern. The Lion, acting as the gamemaster, intervened and issued a direct exit order, reinforcing the show’s strict stance on rule violations and discipline inside the Mahal.

As the competition progresses, players will have to balance strategy, performance, and discipline to survive in a format where one mistake can lead to an immediate exit.

The 50 streaming on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and airing at 10:30PM on Colors.