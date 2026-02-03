Advertisement
THE 50

The 50: Nikki Tamboli and Aarya Jadhav’s fiery clash rekindles old rivalries - watch

Nikki Tamboli and Aarya Jadhav reignite old rivalries on The 50, sparking a heated, emotionally charged showdown that leaves viewers on edge.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2026, 09:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The 50: Nikki Tamboli and Aarya Jadhav’s fiery clash rekindles old rivalries - watch(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: The newest reality sensation, The 50, streaming on JioHotstar and Colors, is already making waves in the entertainment world. Known for its high-voltage drama, the show is leaving no stone unturned as unresolved rivalries and emotional confrontations take centre stage.

Old Feuds Reignite

One of the most talked-about moments from the latest episode involved Nikki Tamboli and Aarya Jadhav, who engaged in a fiery verbal clash. The tension between the two is far from new; their contentious history from Bigg Boss Marathi resurfaced quickly, adding fuel to the ongoing drama inside the palace.

Also Read | The 50: The Lion cuts prize money after Rajat Dalal–Digvijay Rathee fight

Personal Attacks Escalate the Conflict

What began as a war of words soon crossed into personal territory. Aarya mentioned Nikki’s boyfriend, Arbaaz, during the argument, visibly upsetting Nikki. The confrontation intensified further as Nikki expressed disappointment in Arbaaz for not stepping in to defend her, turning the clash into an emotionally charged moment.

Take a look;

Emotional Fallout Between Nikki and Arbaaz

Following the confrontation, Nikki and Arbaaz were seen in a serious discussion, where emotions ran high. Nikki appeared hurt and angry at his silence, later breaking down in tears while Arbaaz tried to console her. This vulnerable moment highlighted that the game extends beyond strategy to test emotional endurance.

Drama and Emotions Drive The 50

Episodes like this underline how The 50 thrives on layered dynamics, old rivalries, personal relationships, and unspoken expectations collide, making every interaction unpredictable and intense.

As the show progresses, confrontations like Nikki and Aarya’s are only adding to the buzz, proving that the palace is already a hotbed of emotional turmoil, and the drama has just begun.

Streaming Details:

The 50 streams every day on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and airs on Colors at 10:30 PM.

