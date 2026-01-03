The 50 Reality Show: When And Where To Watch India’s Newest Reality TV Show?

New Delhi: Reality TV fans have a new reason to celebrate. After the dramatic conclusion of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss, Indian television is gearing up for another high-voltage reality show. Titled The 50, the upcoming large-scale reality series is already creating buzz ahead of its premiere on February 1.

Set to stream on JioHotstar and air on Colors, The 50 promises a bold, high-stakes format that aims to break away from conventional reality television norms.

When and Where to Watch The 50

The 50 will premiere on February 1, streaming on JioHotstar and telecasting on Colors TV.

Adding to the intrigue is filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, who features in a promotional film reacting to the show and its mysterious host, The Lion. In her signature candid and witty style, Farah is seen pointing at a towering flex that reads, “Badalne waali hai reality shows ki reality”, questioning why she wasn’t approached for what’s being called India’s biggest reality show. The playful exchange sets the tone for what promises to be a disruptive and unconventional format.

Speaking about the show, Farah Khan said,“Reality shows in India have followed a certain pattern for years, and finally The 50 is coming in to shake that up. The scale is massive, the number of people is unprecedented, and the constant pressure leaves no room for comfort. That’s exactly what makes it exciting—it’s intense, unpredictable, and a wild ride from start to finish. Comfort zone jaisi cheez yahaan exist hi nahi karti. Having seen and judged almost every kind of reality format, I genuinely believe The 50 will change the way audiences look at reality television.”

Unlike traditional formats, contestants on The 50 are expected to compete without a fixed rulebook, adding to the unpredictability and intensity of the show.

Rumoured Contestants

While the official contestant list is yet to be announced, several names are already doing the rounds online. According to speculation, celebrities such as Uorfi Javed, Ankita Lokhande, Nikki Tamboli, Abhishek Bajaj, Rajat Dalal, Manisha Rani, Baseer Ali, Prince Narula, Sambhavna Seth, Fukra Insaan, Mr Faisu, and Tanya Mittal may be among the 50 participants.

With its unique concept, massive scale, and mystery-driven format, The 50 is poised to deliver a reality TV experience that is bigger, bolder, and designed to change the game when it premieres on February 1.