The 50 Streaming Details OUT: Premiere Date, Platform, Contestants List And Everything You Need To Know

Colors TV is ready to shake up the Indian reality TV space with its upcoming mega show, The 50, which is being promoted as the biggest reality series ever produced in the country. Expected to outscale popular franchises such as Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, the show has been in the spotlight since the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19. With the official announcement now out, here’s everything you need to know about The 50.

The 50 Premiere Date and Streaming Platform

The 50 is set to premiere on February 1, 2026. The show will follow a dual-platform release model, making it accessible to both OTT and television audiences. New episodes will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm, while the television telecast on Colors TV will air at 10:30 pm.

Farah Khan Features in Launch Promo

The official promo unveiling the premiere date was released on JioHotstar’s Instagram handle and features filmmaker, choreographer and YouTuber Farah Khan. In her trademark candid style, Farah reacts to the show’s concept and its mysterious host, The Lion. Declaring, “Badalne waali hai reality shows ki reality,” she humorously questions why she hasn’t been invited yet, adding to the intrigue surrounding the show.

What Is The Format of The 50?

The 50 is the Indian adaptation of the popular French reality series Les Cinquante. Set in a lavish palace-like setting, the show brings together 50 contestants under one roof. With no fixed rules, the format promises unpredictable drama, shifting alliances, intense strategy and politics, overseen by the host known as The Lion.

The 50 Contestants List: Confirmed and Rumoured Names

According to sources close to IANS, Karan Patel, Archana Gautam, Divya Aggarwal and Faisu have been confirmed as contestants. A massive set has reportedly been erected in Madh Island, Mumbai, reflecting the show’s grand scale.

Other confirmed contestants on the show are Monalisa, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Divyaa Agarwal and Karan Patel.

As per a report by Filmibeat, several well-known celebrities are also in talks with the makers. Names such as Ridhi Dogra, Mallika Sherawat, Vivian Dsena and Jay Bhanushali are being considered for participation.

The same report suggests that the makers have also approached Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pratik Sehajpal, Nikki Tamboli and Sreesanth. The idea is to create an interesting mix of personalities from television, films, sports and the social media influencer space.