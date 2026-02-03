Advertisement
THE 50

The 50: The Lion cuts prize money after Rajat Dalal–Digvijay Rathee fight

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2026, 02:06 PM IST

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2026, 02:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The 50: The Lion cuts prize money after Rajat Dalal–Digvijay Rathee fightPic Courtesy: Instagram

The 50 episode update: The 50 has just made its debut, and it’s already grabbing attention online among fans. With its unpredictable format and strict rules, the show has made it clear that while drama is inevitable, violence is not up for negotiation.

Rajat Dalal vs Digvijay Rathee

In a major twist, the Lion, the ultimate authority inside the palace, announced a penalty that shook all contestants. Following the physical altercation between Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee, the Lion decided to cut money from the overall money pot, reinforcing the show’s zero-tolerance policy towards violence.

The decision came as a direct consequence of the clash, which crossed the line from verbal confrontation into physical aggression. While the fight itself left the house divided, the punishment sent a strong message to everyone inside The 50: actions have consequences, and personal control is as important as performance in the game.

The announcement created a tense atmosphere in the palace, with several contestants visibly concerned about how one moment of aggression could impact everyone’s chances. For many, it served as a wake up call,  reminding them that individual mistakes can cost the entire group.

By cutting the prize money, the Lion not only penalized the incident but also raised the stakes moving forward. As The 50 continues to gain momentum, twists like these are adding to its growing hype, proving that the show is as much about discipline and accountability as it is about survival and strategy.

The 50 streams everyday on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and airing at 10:30PM on Colors.

