The 50: The Lion shakes the game with 5 exit orders; Karan Patel, Maxtern & Bhavya among evicted celebs

The 50 Episode 19 Highlights: In the current episode, the Lion introduces a new challenge inside the arena — a high-speed, stamina-testing relay game featuring a massive horse setup. Contestants were divided into teams of six, with each team selecting a captain to lead them into battle.

Team Captains were announced as Ridhi Dogra, Mona Lisa, Yuvika Chaudhary, Adnan Shaikh, Rajat Dalal, Faisu.

Before the game kickstarted, Divya tells Nehal that Yuvika and Prince Narula have openly said they are not playing for the finale and might eventually step out — a statement that raises eyebrows.

Meanwhile, Divya, Karan, Maxtern, Aarya, and Chahat are already marked unsafe.

The Arena Relay Game

The task required players to run in a relay format and turn colour discs into their team’s colour. It’s Blue vs Red, and every team member must participate. The team that flips all discs to their colour first wins. The losing team must nominate one unsafe player — captains are immune.

The Lion also introduced a major twist: The Golden Card, which can overturn a decision and save one player.

Match Results

Ridhi Dogra’s team vs Adnan’s team — Team Adnan wins

Mona Lisa’s team vs Rajat Dalal’s team — Team Rajat wins

Yuvika’s team vs Mr Faisu’s team — Team Yuvika wins

Yuvika’s team finished in just 13 seconds, earning her the Golden Card advantage. Captains nominated Bhavya, Kaka, and Faiz for the danger zone.

Tensions Inside The Palace

Adnan and Faisu can then be seen having a heart-to-heart where Adnan tells Faisu he shouldn’t shout or speak rudely in front of others. Faisu appreciated the honesty and says he’s glad they resolved it maturely.

Faisu then directly asks Prince Narula who they want to vote out. When he confirms Faiz is in consideration, they hint at a future power deal.

Karan questions why Chahat is still in the palace.

Faiz teases Rajat, calling him “lover boy,” after Bhavya reveals Rajat and Chahat are dating.

Prince tells Nikki he wanted to vote out Faiz, while Nikki informs Arbaaz that Rajat has assured Urvashi he’ll be safe from both sides.

Shiv mocks Nehal’s vote, triggering a heated moment. Nehal warns him, saying she won’t tolerate disrespect.

Five Exit Orders Shake The Game

The Lion gathered everyone and makes a bombshell announcement — five players faced exit orders tonight.

With the Golden Card in hand, Yuvika chooses to save Divya Agarwal. The voting leads to emotional exits: Karan, Maxtern, Chahat, Aarya, Bhavya - Faizand Kaka survive the round.

Archana breaks down emotionally over Bhavya’s exit, adding to the heavy atmosphere.

Post-Exit Political War

Divya tells Krishna, Nehal, and Urvashi that Nikki and Arbaaz were planning to eliminate Faiz and build an alliance with Lovkesh Katariya — which indirectly led to Chahat’s exit.

Digvijay stands up for Chahat, saying she became collateral damage due to miscalculated alliances. Divya then informs Prince and his group that Arbaaz is planning to remove Rajat Dalal with Lovkesh’s support. Prince and Divya pass this to Rajat. Later, Rajat confronts Nikki and Arbaaz, saying Prince is feeding him this information to which Nikki responds that Prince is simply scared.

Episode 19 ends on a tense and emotional note, with fractured alliances, exposed strategies, and five shocking exits changing the power balance inside the palace.

The 50 premieres on 1st February, streaming on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and airing at 10:30PM on Colors.