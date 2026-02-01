The 50: Who’s the Lion? Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav or... – Fans speculate ahead of grand premiere

The 50 Grand Premiere: The much-anticipated reality show The 50 is set to premiere today, promising 50 days of high-voltage drama, strategy, and unexpected twists. The show will air daily at 10:30 PM, while JioHotstar will stream it live starting at 9:00 PM. Fans are eager to see how their favourite celebrities navigate the game.

About The 50

The 50 is the Indian adaptation of the popular French reality series Les Cinquante. Filmed in a grand palace-like setting, the show brings together 50 contestants under one roof. With no fixed rules, participants must rely on alliances, mind games, and strategy to survive. The game is overseen by a mysterious authority figure known only as The Lion, who controls key decisions from the Lion’s Den, an elevated command center overlooking the set.

Buzz around the show has intensified following the release of a promo featuring Bollywood star Ajay Devgn. The clip shows Devgn, famously known as Singham, reacting to calls about the show. Humorously, he dismisses the rumours, saying, “Chote mote pranks kar sakta hoon, par ye show kaafi controversial lag raha hai” (I can pull small pranks, but this show looks quite controversial). He continues jokingly, striking his iconic pose: “Main vardi wala Lion hoon” (I am the lion in uniform), before laughing, “Main 5 logon ki party mein bhi nahi jaata” (I don’t even go to a party of five people). He concludes, “Last time bol raha hoon, main The 50 ka Lion nahi hoon” (I am saying it for the last time, I am not The 50’s Lion).

Speculation is rife about the identity of The Lion. Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan, and YouTuber Elvish Yadav are considered frontrunners. Abhishek was recently spotted wearing a jacket featuring The 50’s lion mascot, while fans speculate Elvish’s persona and style could suit the role. No official announcement has been made.

The 50 Contestants

The show’s lineup includes television stars, reality veterans, digital creators, musicians, and influencers, such as:

Television & Reality Show Celebrities: Karan Patel, Archana Gautam, Divya Agarwal, Monalisa, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Ridhi Dogra, Shiny Doshi, Shiv Thakare, Urvashi Dholakia, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Riddhima Pandit, Manisha Rani, Shrutika Arjun, Nikki Tamboli, Sapna Chaudhary, Tejaswi Madivada, Bebika Dhurve, Natalia Janoszek, Khanzaadi.

Digital Creators, Influencers & YouTubers: Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Rajat Dalal, Siwet Tomar, Digvijay Rathee, Arbaz Patel, Luv Kataria, Archit Kaushik, Lakshay Kaushik, Dimpal Singh, Chahat Pandey, Neelam Giri, Nehal Chudasama, Hamid Barkzi, Krishna Shroff, Dushyant Kukreja, Vanshaj Singh, Adnaan Shaikh, Rachit Rojha, Faiz Baloch, Saurabh Ghadge, Bhavya Singh, Maxtern.

Musicians, Rappers & Performers: Immortal Kaka, Dino James, Yung Sammy, Aarya Jadhao, Jahnavi Kiran Killekar, Sumaira Shaikh.

With its unpredictable format, controversial cast, and the mysterious Lion at the helm, The 50 promises intense drama, power struggles, and explosive moments. Audiences can expect shifting alliances and evolving strategies as contestants vie for supremacy in the Lion’s Den.