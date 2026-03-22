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THE 50

The 50 winner: Shiv Thakare lifts trophy, beats Faisal Shaikh; wins Rs 50 lakh for fans

Shiv Thakare is the winner of the first season of the reality show The 50, which concluded its grand finale. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 12:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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The 50 winner: Shiv Thakare lifts trophy, beats Faisal Shaikh; wins Rs 50 lakh for fans

New Delhi: The 50 reality show aired its final episode tonight. The show, which began on February 1, has now come to an end with the announcement of its winner. After a long wait, four contestants made it to the finale, and Shiv Thakare has been crowned the winner.

The grand finale premiered on Sunday, March 22. Audiences watched it live on JioHotstar at 9 PM and on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

The other finalists included Faisal Shaikh, Krishna Shroff, and Kaka.

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The semi-final episode featured a task played by Rajat Dalal, Prince Narula, Shiv Thakare, Faisal Shaikh (Faisu), Archana Gautam, Manisha Rani, Nehal Chudasama, Ridhi Dogra, Urvashi Dholakia, Kaka, and Krishna Shroff. Prince Narula won the ticket to the finale, which he passed on to Shiv, securing his place as a finalist.

Finale Task

Before the finale task, the top four contestants were determined. Shiv, Krishna, Kaka, and Faisu successfully completed the task, where participants had to collect gold stones from a box and place them in Rajat’s basket. The former Bigg Boss contestant lost the task and was eliminated.

The finale task consisted of four stages, with each stage requiring contestants to retrieve a key. Shiv completed the task in the shortest time, while Faisu emerged as the first runner-up.

Prize Money Details

Over the weeks, contestants competed in several games inside the house, contributing to the prize pool. Viewers collectively added over Rs 40 lakh, which will be awarded to one lucky viewer.

The final amount stands at Rs 50 lakh and will be given to a viewer who backed the winning contestant. Sitaram Pralhad Aghav was declared the number one fan.

The 50 featured 50 celebrity contestants from diverse backgrounds, including television actors, social media influencers, YouTubers, musicians, models, athletes, and reality TV veterans.

While the show initially received criticism for its lack of engaging tasks and excessive focus on drama, it gradually gained traction and built a loyal fanbase. Contestants like Prince Narula, Rajat Dalal, and Faisal Shaikh emerged as strong players throughout the season.

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