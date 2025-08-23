Advertisement
THE BADS OF BOLLYWOOD

‘The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’ First Song Out: Aryan Khan Launches Beachy Track ‘Badli Si Hawa Hai’ - WATCH

Aryan Khan unveils the first song ‘Badli Si Hawa Hai’ from his Netflix debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a breezy beach track featuring Lakshya and Sahher Bambba.

|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 08:01 PM IST|Source: ANI
‘The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’ First Song Out: Aryan Khan Launches Beachy Track ‘Badli Si Hawa Hai’ - WATCH(Image: Youtube Still)

Mumbai: The first song 'Badli Si Hawa Hai' from Aryan Khan's upcoming Netflix series, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' was unveiled on Saturday.

Picturised on a vibrant beach setting, the song strongly captures the fun and cheeky spirit of the show. With the lead actors Lakshya and Sahher Bambba taking centrestage, the song video shows them grooving to the easygoing rhythms, further allowing audiences to see into the world Aryan Khan has created.

From captivating music and stunning beachy visuals to the actors' alluring dance moves, the song seems ready to become the "chill party anthem" for young people.

"Dance floor pe chalegi sirf ye hawa. #BadliSiHawaHai Song Out Now!" the makers wrote, while releasing the song.

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander and written by Kumaar, 'Badli Se Hawa Hai' has been sung by Arijit Singh and Amira Gill. The song officially kicked off the musical album of the series, also bringing alive the chemistry between the lead couple.

The song has been accompanied by a lively choreography, completed with a catchy hook step.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

'Badli Si Hawa Hai' came days after the makers launched the preview video of the show. In a grand event, director Aryan Khan, along with the entire team and his parents, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan, also marked his attendance.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' has been created and directed by Aryan Khan, with co-creators Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan.

It features actors Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Manoh Pahwa, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi.
The show will premiere on Netflix on September 18, 2025.

