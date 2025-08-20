Advertisement
THE BA***DS OF BOLLYWOOD

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Preview OUT: Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Set To Release On THIS Date - WATCH

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has dropped its teaser on Netflix, generating major buzz with its star-studded cameos.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 06:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Preview OUT: Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Set To Release On THIS Date - WATCH(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: The much-anticipated preview of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, was officially released by Netflix on Wednesday, instantly setting social media abuzz. The teaser offers a gripping first look at the gritty, stylised world Aryan aims to showcase in his first-ever series.

Netflix Preview a Power-Packed Series

Sharing the preview, Netflix wrote, "Bohot hard. Aur bohot heart bhi
Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood, out 18 September, only on Netflix."

The preview begins with Aryan Khan’s voiceover, saying, “Bollywood... Ek sapno ka sheher. Par yeh sheher sabka nahi hota.”

Watch the preview here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Star-Studded Cameos Steal the Spotlight

The teaser features Raghav Juyal and Bobby Deol. It also hints at high-profile cameos, with Salman Khan making a surprise appearance and Karan Johar spotted in brief flashes.

Shah Rukh Khan Confirms His Appearance

Adding to the excitement, Shah Rukh Khan recently confirmed his cameo in Aryan's debut series. During a recent Ask SRK session on X (formerly Twitter), a fan asked if he would appear in the project. SRK replied, “Lots of lovely friends from the industry have participated in Aryan’s series. They’ve been very gracious and loving toward him. Main toh hun hi… Haq se!"

His confirmation has further elevated anticipation for the series, with fans thrilled to see a father-son creative collaboration.

SRK and Aryan Khan Share the Screen in Promo

In an earlier promo released by Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan appeared together, hyping up the project. While SRK delivers the iconic line, “Picture toh saalon se baaki hai,” Aryan responds, “Lekin show ab shuru hoga.”

Release Date Set for...

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is slated to premiere on September 18, 2025, only on Netflix. With bold visuals, intense storytelling, and star-studded cameos, Aryan Khan’s debut is shaping up to be one of the most-awaited digital releases of the year.

