THE BADS OF BOLLYWOOD

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Streaming On OTT: When And Where To Watch Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut

The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere night was attended by A-listers, and prominent celebrities from diverse fields.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 01:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Ba***ds of Bollywood Streaming On OTT: When And Where To Watch Aryan Khan's Directorial DebutPic Courtesy: Show Poster

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan has made his directorial debut with the much-talked about series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'. The satirical action comedy's grand premiere was held in Mumbai last night with who's who of the glamour world making their presence felt at the red carpet. The streaming series is created, written and directed by Aryan Khan.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: When And Where To Watch

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is available for streaming on Netflix from September 18, 2025. Written and directed by Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood promises to bring the perfect masala of Bollywood and entertainment.

ALSO READ: The Ba***ds of Bollywood Premiere: Aryan Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi Turns Heads In Sizzling Black Sheer Off-Shoulder Dress, Poses Solo For Paps

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Cast Details

The series features Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari, Arshad Warsi, Vijayant Kohli and Rohit Gill among other faces.

Bollywood Stars At The Ba***ds of Bollywood Premiere

The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere night was attended by A-listers, and prominent celebrities from diverse fields. From Madhuri Dixit-Dr Shriram Nene, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn-Kajol to Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Mira Rajput among several others graced the occasion.

