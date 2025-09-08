The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Trailer OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, And More Feature In Star-Studded Cameo - WATCH

New Delhi: Netflix has released the trailer for one of its most anticipated titles of the year, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. The series is scheduled to premiere on September 18, 2025, and is already generating massive buzz for its compelling storyline and a host of celebrity cameos.

Storyline

The narrative follows Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya), a wide-eyed newcomer with aspirations to make it big in the film industry. Alongside him are his loyal friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), savvy manager Sanya (Anya Singh), and his supportive family, uncle Avtar (Manoj Pahwa), mother Neeta Singh (Mona Singh), and father Rajat Singh (Vijayant Kohli).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, Aasmaan's journey through the glittering world of Bollywood quickly turns gritty as he clashes with established superstar Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol) after being cast opposite Talvar's daughter, debutante Karishma (Sahher Bambba).

Adding to the mix are the cunning producer Freddy Sodawallah (Manish Chaudhari) and Jaraj Saxena (Rajat Bedi), a former leading man desperate to reclaim his lost fame.

Also Read | Bobby Deol Recalls Aryan Khan Repeatedly Saying ‘Once More’ During Shoot Of Ba***ds of Bollywood

A Parade of Star-Studded Cameos

The trailer teases appearances from some of the biggest names in Indian entertainment, including Badshah, Aamir Khan, S.S. Rajamouli, Karan Johar, and Raghav Juyal. But the most talked-about moment is a cheeky cameo by Shah Rukh Khan himself. In a humorous twist, his character is mistaken for rapper Badshah by Manoj Pahwa’s Avtar, leading to a hilariously awkward moment.

Watch the trailer here:

Fans can also look forward to cameos by Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, and several others, making the series a self-aware, meta celebration of Hindi cinema's highs and lows.

The series' music, produced in collaboration with T-Series, features compositions by Shashwat Sachdev, with guest contributions from Anirudh Ravichander and Ujwal Gupta. The first track, Badli Si Hawa Hai, composed by Anirudh and sung by Arijit Singh and Amira Gill, has already dropped and is gaining traction. Another standout track, Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri, features vocals by Arijit Singh and is composed, produced, and arranged by Sachdev.

Also Read | ‘The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’ First Song Out: Aryan Khan Launches Beachy Track ‘Badli Si Hawa Hai’ - WATCH

When and Where to Watch

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is set to stream on Netflix starting September 18, 2025. With its mix of insider satire, heartfelt drama, and Bollywood spectacle, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut promises to be a landmark release in Indian streaming content.