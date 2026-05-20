The Boys Season 5 finale ‘Blood and Bone’ breaks internet; here’s when and where to watch
The series finale of The Boys, Season 5, Episode 8, titled "Blood and Bone", officially released on May 20, 2026, bringing Amazon Prime Video's hit superhero satire to a violent and definitive conclusion. [1, 2]
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New Delhi: The Boys Season 5 has taken over the internet, breaking records and dominating social media conversations as the highly anticipated finale episode, titled Blood and Bone, finally aired on Wednesday. The final season brings the chaotic and violent story to a close, with Homelander tightening his grip over America through fascist terror while Butcher, Hughie, Annie and the rest of The Boys launch one final desperate resistance against his tyrannical rule.
When and where to watch The Boys Season 5 finale
The finale episode dropped at 12:00 AM PT in the United States, followed by 3:00 AM ET and 8:00 AM BST. In India, fans were able to stream the episode at 12:30 PM IST, following Prime Video’s usual release pattern for the series.
Here are the global release timings:
Hawaii: 9:00 PM HST on Tuesday, May 19
Alaska: 11:00 PM AKDT on Tuesday, May 19
US West Coast: 12:00 AM PT on Wednesday, May 20
Mountain Time: 1:00 AM MT on Wednesday, May 20
Midwest US: 2:00 AM CT on Wednesday, May 20
East Coast US: 3:00 AM ET on Wednesday, May 20
Brazil: 4:00 AM BRT on Wednesday, May 20
UK: 8:00 AM BST on Wednesday, May 20
France, Germany, Italy, Spain: 9:00 AM CET on Wednesday, May 20
India: 12:30 PM IST on Wednesday, May 20
South Korea and Japan: 4:00 PM on Wednesday, May 20
Sydney: 5:00 PM AEDT on Wednesday, May 20
Apart from English, the finale is also available in several dubbed languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, French, Japanese, Arabic and Portuguese.
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About The Boys Season 5
Season 5 moved at a faster pace after Prime Video released two episodes together during premiere week. Following that, the series returned to its weekly release format. The eighth episode officially serves as the series finale.
The finale episode, Blood and Bone, reportedly has a runtime of 1 hour and 5 minutes. Interestingly, showrunner Eric Kripke avoided extending the finale into a lengthy 90-minute episode, instead opting for a tighter and sharper narrative.
The Boys Season 5 marks the conclusion of Prime Video’s hugely successful satirical superhero series. Developed by Eric Kripke, the final chapter wraps up the brutal conflict between Billy Butcher’s team and Vought’s fascist regime.
Before its streaming release, the finale also received limited theatrical screenings in select 4DX theatres across the United States on May 19, 2026. However, the special screening was not released in India.
Based on the comic series created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys first premiered in 2019 and went on to become one of Prime Video’s biggest original franchises. Although the main storyline has now ended, the universe is expected to continue through spin-off projects such as Vought Rising.
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