‘The Family Man 3’ Posters Reveal Srikant Tiwari As ‘The Wanted Man’; Fans Go Wild With Theories

Mumbai: The hunt is on, but this time the tables seem to have turned. The makers of the show have taken fans by surprise with new posters and billboards of The Family Man 3, showing Srikant Tiwari and JK caught in the crosshairs. The usual title has been replaced with the phrases ‘The Wanted Man’ and ‘The Targeted Man’, sparking curiosity and speculation among viewers.

With India’s most loved spy and his trusted partner now appearing to be the hunted, social media is abuzz with theories about what’s in store. Is this just a decoy, or are they truly in danger? Fans will find out when The Family Man 3 premieres on November 21, exclusively on Prime Video, across India and 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The Family Man Season 3: What to Expect

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Manoj Bajpayee reprises his role as Srikant Tiwari, the dedicated intelligence officer balancing his perilous job with life as a devoted husband and father. The series continues to be helmed by creators Raj & DK under D2R Films, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors for this season. The writing team includes Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, with dialogues crafted by Sumit Arora.

Alongside Bajpayee, the star-studded cast features Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag.

Also Read: The Family Man Season 3 Trailer Release Date CONFIRMED! Srikant Tiwari Aka Manoj Bajpayee Returns With High-Octane Action

The Family Man Season 3: Storyline and What to Expect

In its highly anticipated third season, Srikant Tiwari, portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee, finds himself pushed to his limits as he confronts formidable new adversaries, including Jaideep Ahlawat’s Rukma and Nimrat Kaur’s Meera. On the run and navigating uncharted territory, Srikant must face threats from both domestic and international fronts, testing his skills, resilience, and commitment to his family and nation.

Returning in pivotal roles are Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari, Ashlesha Thakur as Dhriti Tiwari, Vedant Sinha as Atharv Tiwari, Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya, and Gul Panag as Saloni, among others, ensuring a strong ensemble presence alongside Bajpayee’s iconic lead.

The Family Man Season 3 is scheduled for an exclusive worldwide premiere on Prime Video on November 21, 2025.