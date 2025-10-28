The Family Man Season 3 Release Date: Finally, the cat is out of the bag! OTT giant Prime Video, today announced November 21 as the global premiere date for the eagerly-anticipated third season of its critically acclaimed and much-loved Original series, The Family Man. Created by the powerhouse duo Raj & DK under their banner—D2R Films, the high-stakes spy action-thriller returns with a new season that is poised to be the biggest and most exciting one yet.

The Family Man Season 3 Cast Details

Manoj Bajpayee returns as the quintessential protagonist and elite undercover spy, Srikant Tiwari, who serves his nation with unwavering dedication while juggling the equally demanding life of a loving husband and doting father.

Written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, featuring dialogues by Sumit Arora, the groundbreaking series is directed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors this season.

“The Family Man has redefined long-format storytelling, becoming part of everyday conversations, social discourse, and the broader cultural zeitgeist. It exemplifies our very successful collaboration with D2R Films, who have consistently cut through the clutter with stories that are both extremely engaging and widely entertaining, perfectly complementing the diverse repertoire of Prime Video,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. “The upcoming season promises an even more thrilling ride, with its signature blend of humor and action backed by stellar performances from the ensemble cast. And we are truly excited to bring this to audiences across the world.”

The Family Man Season 3 Storyline, Plot: What To Expect

In this season, the stakes and dangers are higher than ever before, as he is pushed to his limits when he comes face-to-face with formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera). On the run, Srikant must navigate uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation’s borders. Returning this season in pivotal roles are Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade),Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari),¬Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), Shreya Dhanwanthary (Zoya), and Gul Panag (Saloni), among others. The Family Man Season 3 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 21.



Creators, directors, and writers Raj & DK said, “Over the years, the love and adulation that audiences have showered on The Family Man have been truly overwhelming. We know the audience has been patient, and we wanted to ensure that the wait was worth it—raising the stakes this season with even more high-octane action, a gripping narrative, riveting performances, and an elevated, edge-of-the-seat experience. This season, the hunter becomes the hunted, as Srikant faces a threat unlike any before, in the form of Rukma—one that endangers not just him and his career, but his family too. We’re confident that on November 21, audiences around the world will enjoy the new season with just as much excitement as the previous two seasons and perhaps even more.”