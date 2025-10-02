Advertisement
THE FAMILY MAN SEASON 3

The Family Man Season 3 Release Fresh Update: Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Most-Awaited Thriller Series To Premiere On THIS OTT Platform ; When And Where To Watch

The Family Man Season 3 Latest Update: Joining the lead cast this time will be powerhouse performer Jaideep Ahlawat. Along with him Nimrat Kaur and Darshan Kumar will also been in pivotal parts.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2025, 03:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Family Man Season 3 Release Fresh Update: Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Most-Awaited Thriller Series To Premiere On THIS OTT Platform ; When And Where To WatchPic Courtesy: Instagram

The Family Man Season 3 Latest Update: One of the most celebrated actors in India - Manoj Bajpayee wowed his fans with his debut in the web-series format with The Family Man back in 2019. Ever since, 2 seasons have successfully gone by and now all eyes are eagerly waiting for the makers to drop the release date for The Family Man Season 3. Created and directed by Raj & DK, written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, The Family Man Season 3 is high on the buzz word.

The Family Man Season 3 Release Latest Update

Sometime back, actor Darshan Kumar, who will be seen as Major Sameer in the spy thriller spilled some beans about The Family Man Season 3 in an interview with Zoom.

ALSO READ: The Family Man Season 3 Release Update: When And Where To Watch

Now, as per latest report in MoneyControl, The Family Man Season 3 might arrive on Prime Video either in the last week of October 2025 or the first week of November 2025. However, no official confirmation has been made about the premiere date by the makers as yet.

The Family Man Season 3 Premiere

Darshan Kumar told Zoom TV, that Family Man 3 is expected to arrive within the next two to three months. He also dropped some major hints about his character and unexpected twists in the plot. According to IMDb, the third part of the popular web show will be premiering in November 2025 on Prime Video.

However, the OTT giant is yet to announce the official streaming date of The Family Man Season 3.

The Family Man Season 3 Cast Names

The Family Man Season 3 will once again see stars including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), amongst others. It also features Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Sunny Hinduja.

According to TOI report, joining the lead cast this time will be powerhouse performer Jaideep Ahlawat. Along with him Nimrat Kaur and Darshan Kumar will also been in pivotal parts.

About The Family Man

‘The Family Man’ series is created by Raj & DK for Prime Video and features Manoj as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. 

