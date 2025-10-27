The Family Man Season 3 Release, New Promo: Major Hint About Manoj Bajpayee-Starrer Series Premiere Date!

The Family Man Season 3 Promo: Ending four long years of wait, fans of The Family Man have been waiting to get any update about the third season of the much-loved show. Now, the OTT giant Prime Video has dropped a major hint about The Family Man Season 3 premiere date with their new promo featuring Manoj Bajpayee.

The Family Man Season 3 New Promo

The new The Family Man Season 3 promo has been dropped by the caption: Srikant Tiwari is on the way! #TheFamilyManOnPrime date out tomorrow!

Sometime back, actor Darshan Kumar, who will be seen as Major Sameer in the spy thriller spilled some beans about The Family Man Season 3 in an interview with Zoom.

The Family Man Season 3 Cast, Release

Created by the maverick duo Raj & DK under their banner D2R Films, the critically acclaimed espionage action-thriller series stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead as Srikant Tiwari, along with Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, ­Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag, among others.

According to TOI report, joining the lead cast this time will be powerhouse performer Jaideep Ahlawat. Along with him Nimrat Kaur and Darshan Kumar will also been in pivotal parts.

Written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, featuring dialogues by Sumit Arora, the groundbreaking series is directed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors this season.

The Family Man Season 3 is set to premiere soon exclusively on Prime Video in India.