THE FAMILY MAN SEASON 3

The Family Man Season 3 Release Update: When And Where To Watch Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Most-Awaited Web-Series

The Family Man Season 3 Release Update: It also features Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Sunny Hinduja.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 03:34 PM IST
Trending Photos

The Family Man Season 3 Release Update: When And Where To Watch Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Most-Awaited Web-SeriesPic Courtesy: Show Still

The Family Man Season 3 Update: Talented Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee's fans are waiting with baited breath for The Family Man Season 3 to premiere on OTT. Created and directed by Raj & DK, written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, The Family Man Season 3 is high on the buzz word. Actor Darshan Kumar, who will be seen as Major Sameer in the spy thriller spilled some beans about The Family Man Season 3 in an interview with Zoom.

The Family Man Season 3 Release

Darshan Kumar told Zoom TV, that Family Man 3 is expected to arrive within the next two to three months. He also dropped some major hints about his character and unexpected twists in the plot. According to IMDb, the third part of the popular web show will be premiering in November 2025 on Prime Video.

However, the OTT giant is yet to announce the official streaming date of The Family Man Season 3.

ALSO READ: The Family Man Season 3 Update: Manoj Bajpayee Back As Srikant Tiwari In Espionage Thriller

The Family Man Season 3 Cast Details

The Family Man Season 3 will once again see stars including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), amongst others. It also features Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Sunny Hinduja.

According to OI report, joining the lead cast this time will be powerhouse performer Jaideep Ahlawat. Along with him Nimrat Kaur and Darshan Kumar will also been in pivotal parts.

‘The Family Man’ series is created by Raj & DK for Prime Video and features Manoj as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. 

Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

