‘The Family Man’ Season 3 Trailer Out: Manoj Bajpayee Returns As Srikant Tiwari To Face New Foes Played By Jaideep Ahlawat And Nimrat Kaur

‘The Family Man’ Season 3 Trailer: The much-awaited trailer of The Family Man Season 3 was unveiled by Amazon Prime Video at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday afternoon. The highly anticipated series marks the return of Manoj Bajpayee as the relentless spy Srikant Tiwari, who is now up against powerful new adversaries.

The new season introduces two formidable antagonists — Rukma, portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok), and Meera, played by Nimrat Kaur (The Lunchbox).

The Family Man Season 3 Trailer:

The trailer kicks off with high-octane drama as Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee) reveals that he is a spy, even as he is declared a wanted criminal with an arrest warrant against him. Forced to go on the run with his family, Srikant finds an ally in his ever-loyal colleague JK (Sharib Hashmi), while trying to uncover who has framed him.

Nimrat Kaur’s Meera, is the mastermind behind Srikant’s downfall. She works with a menacing drug smuggler from the Northeast, essayed by Jaideep Ahlawat, marking the stage for a thrilling new conflict.

The third season of the hit spy thriller comes after a long wait of three years, heightening fans’ excitement.

The Family Man Season 3 Storyline: What to Expect

Manoj Bajpayee reprises his role as Srikant Tiwari, the dedicated intelligence officer constantly balancing his perilous job with his responsibilities as a husband and father.

The series continues to be helmed by creators Raj & DK under D2R Films, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors for this season. The writing team includes Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, with dialogues penned by Sumit Arora.

Alongside Bajpayee, the ensemble cast features Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag.

In its third installment, Srikant Tiwari faces his most intense challenge yet hunted by his enemies and navigating both domestic and international threats. As the stakes rise, Srikant must push his limits to protect his family and his nation.

Returning in key roles are Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari, Ashlesha Thakur as Dhriti Tiwari, Vedant Sinha as Atharv Tiwari, Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya, and Gul Panag as Saloni, ensuring a strong ensemble presence alongside Bajpayee’s iconic lead.

The Family Man Season 3 is set for an exclusive worldwide premiere on Prime Video on November 21, 2025.