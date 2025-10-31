The Family Man Season 3 Trailer Release Date CONFIRMED! Srikant Tiwari Aka Manoj Bajpayee Returns With High-Octane Action

New Delhi: The countdown for Season 3 of India’s beloved spy-thriller series, The Family Man, has fans on the edge of their seats, and a recent surprise only heightened the excitement. In a heartwarming yet hilarious twist, a select group of fans were asked to share what the series means to them and what they expect from Srikant Tiwari’s return after a four-year hiatus. Their emotional responses quickly took a comedic turn when none other than Manoj Bajpayee appeared unexpectedly, leaving fans stunned and overjoyed.

The interaction, filled with the signature wit, humour, and sharp retorts fans have come to love from Bajpayee, blended heartfelt confessions with genuine laughter, making it a perfectly orchestrated prank. But the surprises didn’t end there. Srikant Tiwari himself delivered the ultimate scoop: The trailer for The Family Man Season 3 is set to drop on November 7.

The Family Man Season 3: What to Expect

Manoj Bajpayee reprises his role as Srikant Tiwari, the dedicated intelligence officer balancing his perilous job with life as a devoted husband and father. The series continues to be helmed by creators Raj & DK under D2R Films, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors for this season. The writing team includes Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, with dialogues crafted by Sumit Arora.

Alongside Bajpayee, the star-studded cast features Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag.

The Family Man Season 3: Storyline and What to Expect

In its highly anticipated third season, Srikant Tiwari, portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee, finds himself pushed to his limits as he confronts formidable new adversaries, including Jaideep Ahlawat’s Rukma and Nimrat Kaur’s Meera. On the run and navigating uncharted territory, Srikant must face threats from both domestic and international fronts, testing his skills, resilience, and commitment to his family and nation.

Returning in pivotal roles are Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari, Ashlesha Thakur as Dhriti Tiwari, Vedant Sinha as Atharv Tiwari, Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya, and Gul Panag as Saloni, among others, ensuring a strong ensemble presence alongside Bajpayee’s iconic lead.

The Family Man Season 3 is scheduled for an exclusive worldwide premiere on Prime Video on November 21, 2025.