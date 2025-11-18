The Family Man Season 3, What To Expect: Nimrat Kaur, Priyamani Reveal How New Season 'Is Different'

Mumbai: Director Raj and DK are all set to bring another season of 'The Family Man', and as always, they have tried to make it exciting and engaging for the audience. Actors Nimrat Kaur and Priyamani shared how Season 3 differs from previous ones and discussed their experiences of being part of it.

While speaking to ANI, Priyamani said, "It is obviously a little different from the first two seasons.

The family is more involved in this. I can't tell you more than this. If I tell you... All the scenes that we have shot, I liked them a lot. And this time, as a family, we are also going to Kohima. But why are we going? That will be revealed on 21st. "

In the series created by Raj and DK, Manoj Bajpayee plays Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency.

"That's why it took us four and a half years to do this. We are not the sequel kind of people. Usually I say that. We usually move on to the next new story. So this is the hardest challenge for us. To write a third season. And how do you keep it fresh? And that's why it took us so long. Even to create the antagonists in the series, it took a very long time," added Raj.

Earlier in June, the makers unveiled the first glimpse of the show. They also confirmed the inclusion of new faces like Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur. Meanwhile, returning in pivotal roles this season are Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), and Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), among others.

Raj shared how the series is different in terms of characters and storyline, "You will see the texture is different. You will see the... I think even the characters have progressed quite a bit. Manoj and Priya, they are not revealing too much. But all of them have done. Especially them, it's very difficult to do the same character and be fresh again. So they have done an excellent job to push the character more. And of course, Jaideep and Nimrat, they have brought in the... induced the external freshness needed for the series."

After almost a four-year hiatus, 'The Family Man' is returning with its third season. Sometimes, 4 years is a little too much. People forget. We were also aware of it. Even Amazon's studio was saying that you are coming after 4 years. What will the reaction be? However, whenever we posted on social media about any other show or film, we received a hundred questions immediately. When is Family Man season 3 coming? The most awaited. That kept our hope alive. People are very interested. Now we can see when the trailer came out. People are really looking forward to it. Which makes me very happy, thank God, that we did not delay too much," said DK.

Nimrat, who has also joined the show, shared her experience of being part of it, "I have not played such a part in India till date. I think in life, what is called a femme fatale, we do not know the backstory of it. Where is it coming from? Why is it like this? I think the screen time of Meera is crisply placed in itself. We do not know where it has come from. Why is it like this? What are her motivations? Why is she connected to this world? It is a very odd placement for a woman to be running a show which mostly a man will run. Such a character is generally a very suave, suited, James Bond kind of a feeling that you get from a character. It is an anomaly in itself. I enjoyed it a lot. I used to feel that I hope I can do justice to how ruthless she is...She has nothing to do with anything. It is work and out."

Directed by Raj & DK, the third instalment of the high-stakes spy action-thriller series marks the return of the iconic spy, Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, who is on the run along with his family after he was labelled as the "most wanted man" in the country.

The series is set to stream from November 21 on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)