THE FAMILY MAN SEASON 3 X REVIEW

The Family Man Season 3 X Review: Manoj Bajpayee Vs Jaideep Ahlawat - Who Was More Impressive?

The Family Man Season 3 X Review: In this season, the stakes and dangers are higher than ever before, as he is pushed to his limits when he comes face-to-face with formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera). 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 09:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The Family Man Season 3 X Review: Manoj Bajpayee Vs Jaideep Ahlawat - Who Was More Impressive?Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Director Raj and DK's much-awaited 'The Family Man Season 3' is here and the audiences can't be happier. The highly anticipated series marks the return of Manoj Bajpayee as the relentless spy Srikant Tiwari, who is now up against powerful new adversaries. Let's check out the first reactions of netizens who watched the show first day itself: 

The Family Man Season 3 X Review

The new season introduces two formidable antagonists — Rukma, portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok), and Meera, played by Nimrat Kaur (The Lunchbox). Manoj Bajpayee returns as the quintessential protagonist and elite undercover spy, Srikant Tiwari, who serves his nation with unwavering dedication while juggling the equally demanding life of a loving husband and doting father. 

Check out the audience reaction here: 

About The Family Man Season 3 Plot, Cast

Written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, featuring dialogues by Sumit Arora, the groundbreaking series is directed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors this season.

In this season, the stakes and dangers are higher than ever before, as he is pushed to his limits when he comes face-to-face with formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera). On the run, Srikant must navigate uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation’s borders.

Returning this season in pivotal roles are Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade),Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari),¬Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), Shreya Dhanwanthary (Zoya), and Gul Panag (Saloni), among others. The Family Man Season 3 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 21.

