THE FAMILY MAN SEASON 4

The Family Man Season 4 Release Update: When Is Manoj Bajpayee's Spy Thriller Streaming?

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 12:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Family Man Season 4 Release Update: When Is Manoj Bajpayee's Spy Thriller Streaming?Pic Courtesy: YouTube Grab

The Family Man Season 4 Release Update: The makers of spy crime thriller The Family Man Season 3 has left the viewers impressed and now all eyes are set on its next installment. Now, makers have dropped a major hint on the release date of The Family Man Season 4.

The Family Man Season 3's got rave reviews from fans and critics alike. According to Money Control, the makers said that the series' narrative shock was entirely intentional. Creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK Nidimoru clarified, "This was like a pause at the midpoint and we have a bigger plan in mind."

DK suggested that the next chapter may arrive sooner than the show’s previous long breaks, noting, "Will season four come sooner than later then? Looks like we will have to." His statement dropped a major hint at about The Family Man Season 4.

Filming is reportedly scheduled to start in the middle of 2026, and writing for Season 4 is reportedly already in progress.

About The Family Man

The Family Man is a spy thriller streaming television series created by Raj & DK. The series features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. It also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary. 

In Season 3, Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur played antagonists in the latest season.

