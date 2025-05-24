‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Season 3 Returns With Kapil, Sunil, And The Gang — Plus A Superfan Surprise

Mumbai: Good news for all the Kapil Sharma fans. The comedian is all set to tickle your funny bones with the season 3 of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'.

Kapil will be joined by his hilarious partners Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Archana Puran Singh, ready to once again grace the kursi (seat) with her infectious laughter.

Taking to its Instagram handle, Netflix dropped the promo, which starts with Kapil calling Archana and asking, "Where are you babes?" However, Archara responded, "Yaar mai bank aayi hun."

Kapil quipped, "Are loan won lene ki jarurat nahi hai, apna season 3 aa raha hai (There's a no need to take a loan. We are coming back for 3rd season)."

Watch:

Kapil called Kiku and asked him, "Yaar show me ek chota sa kaam kar sakte ho aap (Can you do something nonsensical in the show)."

Kiku responded, "nahi bhai comedy me aajka ulta sidha kuch kar do to phir bhagana padta hai... aur aapko to pata hai, mai bhaag nahi sakta (No, No nowadays, when you try and do something new in comedy then you have to run and you know I can't run)."

Later, in the promo, Kapil talked to Krushna, who said, "Bhai dance karein (Can we dance?)." Kapil responded, Bhai dance to Kiku bhi kar leta hai (Kiku can also dance)."

Sunil tells Kapil, "When have we ever done any intellectual...all of it is nonsensical."

Kapil replied, "Mera matlab kuch aisa jo audience ne abhi tak dekha na ho (I mean something the audience hasn't seen before)."

Archarana responded, "Mai apne muh me paani bhar ke 10 meter tak fek sakti hun Kapil (I can fill water in my mouth and spit up to 10 meters away, Kapil)."

"Hassi hogi out of control 'cuz Kapil and gang are back once more..Ab har Funnyvaar, badhega humara parivaar with the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming from 21 June, only on Netflix!," reads the caption along with the promo.

Talking about the new season, Kapil Sharma shared, "Coming back for another season on Netflix truly feels like coming home to family -- and this time, the family's only getting bigger. Every season, we've brought together an exciting mix of guests from all walks of life to keep the laughs rolling and the energy fresh. We have aimed at showcasing diverse conversations about careers, life choices, family, love, and used comedy as the medium to reach everyone."

He shared what is new in season 3, "This time, in season 3 apart from our interactions and amazing guests, Netflix and The Great Indian Kapil Show are doing something extra special. As a thank you for the incredible love we've received, we're turning the spotlight on our superfans. Their stories, their quirks, their talent -- they never fail to amaze us. Toh is baar socha kyu na apne fans ko show ka ek bohot hi mazzeddar hissa bana de. Hume to ab 192 countries ne dekh liya... ab aapko milwate hain humare superfans se (So this time, we thought -- why not make our fans a truly fun part of the show? After all, we've now been watched in 192 countries... now it's time to introduce you to our superfans!)!"

Tanya Bami - Series Head, Netflix India added, "The Great Indian Kapil Show is returning to capture our weekends, our screens and our hearts. The whole cast, crew and our team at Netflix are extremely excited because of a very special addition to India's favourite parivaar this season. For the first time ever, we are inviting fans of Netflix and Kapil into the show to share the spotlight and add to the fun, humour and entertainment."

The Great Indian Kapil Show starts on June 21 on Netflix.