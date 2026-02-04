'The Great Indian Kapil Show' to renew for Season 5, Mastiverse continues with THESE cast members

Mumbai: Kapil Sharma's comedy talk show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' is set to return with Season five on Netflix, as announced by the streaming platform on Tuesday.

After the four blockbuster seasons, the show is set to invite new guests in the new instalment of the show. The panel of the show remains with Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh as judges and Sunil Grover, Tiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek as the cast.

"After four blockbuster seasons uniting the world's biggest stars with millions of fans, The Great Indian Kapil Show returns with Season 5- expanding its beloved comedy universe into a riotous new 'mastiverse' of laughter and surprises, packed with spontaneous moments, renewed energy and unforgettable conversations," as per the logline of the show.

At the Netflix India slate unveil event, the complete cast of the show was present to announce the upcoming season. Sunil Grover also sang his iconic song 'Slowly Slowly', which gained traction in the first episode of the ongoing fourth season.

"The Great Indian Kapil Show has always been about laughter that brings people together across ages and moments. Over the past four seasons, our association with Netflix has been an incredibly fulfilling journey, allowing the show to grow and evolve while staying rooted in its warmth, spontaneity and joy. With a brand-new season on the way, the TGIKS parivaar is excited to bring back its signature humour, fresh energy and even more unforgettable conversations. This partnership has helped take Indian humour to audiences around the world, and we are deeply grateful for the trust, collaboration, and continued love and support," as quoted in the press note of Netflix.

In the ongoing Season four of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Rani Mukerji also appeared as one of the guests to promote her film 'Mardaani 3'. She also engaged in a fun interaction with the cast at the show.

In the new season, Kapil has stepped into multiple fresh avatars from GenZ Baba and Tau ji to Raja and Mantri Ji, comprising a range of characters designed for every age group.

The new season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' brings an exciting, truly unexpected guest lineup to the stage, featuring World Cup champions and global superstars, Gen Z icons, Bhojpuri stars, and more. Joining him in this comedy extravaganza is his beloved parivaar that audiences return to season after season.

It includes Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and others. Cricketer Navjot Singh Siddhu and actress Archana Puran Singh are set to join Kapil Sharma's "mastiverse" on the show.