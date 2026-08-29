'The Last Salute': Poet Aalok Shrivastav expresses gratitude as teaser tribute to MiG-21 wins hearts

Operation Safed Sagar has been making headlines ever since its release on the popular OTT platform. Following its massive success, The Last Salute has been unveiled as a companion documentary sharing the same creative team, focusing on the iconic legacy of the MiG-21 fighter jet in the Indian Air Force.
The military drama, Operation Safed Sagar, currently ranks No. 2 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV List, securing a spot in the Top 10 across 40 countries.
Renowned poet Aalok Shrivastav wrote a poem for The Last Salute teaser, narrated by actor Sharad Kelkar.
Reflecting on the overwhelming audience reaction, Aalok Shrivastav stated, “I feel honoured to be part of this film which is a saga of our brave hearts. Am thankful to Kushal Shrivastav who made me part of his creative journey. Am amazed that the poem in the voice-over of Sharad Kelkar is getting so much appreciated. I feel blessed that the film is getting so much recognition.”
The six-part series chronicles the Indian Air Force's historic high-altitude aerial campaign during the 1999 Kargil War. The storyline captures the tense geopolitical buildup as diplomatic peace talks unfolded between India and Pakistan, while military leaders like General Pervez Musharraf weighed strategic incursions in the mountains.
It highlights Flight Commander Ajay Ahuja as he trains the elite No. 17 Squadron, known as the 'Golden Arrows', prepping pilots for intense reconnaissance and high-altitude battle missions under challenging conditions.
Aalok Shrivastav is a celebrated contemporary Hindi poet, writer, and film lyricist recognised for bringing Hindi-Urdu poetry to modern generations through simple, deeply lyrical, and emotionally resonant language. His acclaimed poetry collections, Aameen and Aasaan (published by Penguin India), established him as a prominent literary voice, while his moving verses on Amma and Babu Ji are widely quoted across digital platforms like Instagram and Facebook for their universal family appeal. Over the years, his works have been recited by iconic figures like Amitabh Bachchan and Ashutosh Rana, and rendered by legendary musical artists including Jagjit Singh, Pankaj Udhas, and Hariharan.
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