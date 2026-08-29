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'The Last Salute': Poet Aalok Shrivastav expresses gratitude as teaser tribute to MiG-21 wins hearts

Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War is a hit six-part military drama web series on Netflix that chronicles the Indian Air Force's high-altitude aerial operations during the 1999 Kargil War.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 11:31 AM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
'The Last Salute': Poet Aalok Shrivastav expresses gratitude as teaser tribute to MiG-21 wins hearts
Image Credit: @aalokshrivastav/Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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'The Last Salute': Poet Aalok Shrivastav expresses gratitude as teaser tribute to MiG-21 wins hearts
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