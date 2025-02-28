The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Adds Jamie Campbell Bower And Eddie Marsan To The Cast

New Delhi: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has confirmed that Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan have joined the cast for its upcoming third season, currently in pre-production. Filming is set to begin this spring at Shepperton Studios in the UK. Bower will be a series regular, while Marsan will appear in a recurring role.

Bower is best known for his portrayal of Henry Creel/Vecna in Stranger Things and has appeared in films like Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part I, and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. He has also starred in The Twilight Saga and The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.

Marsan has built a career spanning over 20 years, with notable roles in Back to Black, Franklin (Apple TV+), Supacell (Netflix), and The Winter King (with Toni Collette). He is also known for his role as Terry Donovan in Ray Donovan, as well as appearances in Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, and Mission Impossible 3.

The Rings of Power, a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, is showrun by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, who also serve as executive producers alongside Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and director Charlotte Brändström. Matthew Penry-Davey is the producer, with Ally O'Leary, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee serving as co-producers.