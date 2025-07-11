The Paper: Spin-off To The Office Gets A Release Date

Washington : Reboot of the popular sitcom 'The Office' titled 'The Paper' has finally got a release date. The show will debut with four episodes on September 4, 2025, reported Variety.

The highly anticipated show will follow a weekly episode release format. After its premiere on September 4, the makers will be releasing two new episodes every Thursday through September 25.

The official logline for 'The Paper' states, "The documentary crew that immortalised Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it," as quoted by Variety.

The cast of the series includes Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Oscar Nunez, who is reprising his role from 'The Office,' Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key, as per the outlet.

In a trailer played at the NBCUniversal upfront presentation, as reported by Variety, it was revealed that the show takes place in the offices of the Toledo Truth-Teller.

The documentary crew were seen making their way around the room, revealing that Oscar (Nunez) is now working as an accountant for the paper. He is none too happy to see the doc crew again. Impacciatore plays the managing editor, while Gleeson plays an idealistic new employee.

Greg Daniels, who developed 'The Office' for American television, co-created the series with Michael Koman.

The American 'Office' took place in Scranton, Penn., and followed the staff of a paper company, Dundler Mifflin.

The popular sitcom starred Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, among others, in the lead roles.

The show has maintained its popularity long after leaving the airwaves and has gained massive viewership when it became available to stream on various platforms.