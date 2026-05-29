The Pyramid Scheme trailer: Ranvir Shorey, Shekhar Suman's new series set to stream on THIS Date

New Delhi: The makers of drama series The Pyramid Scheme dropped the trailer today and the fans can't be happier. The show is about money, ambition, and fraudulent pyramid schemes. Created by Shreyansh Pandey, the series is directed by Ashish R Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey, and written by Akshendra Mishra.

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Paramvir Singh Cheema, who plays Goldy in The Pyramid Scheme, shared, “Goldy is a character completely different from anything I’ve played till now. He hails from Haridwar, the Gateway of Gods and that essence reflects deeply in who he is. Working with TVF made the character feel even more real and authentic. After the incredible experience of working with Prime Video and TVF on Sapne vs Everyone, collaborating with them again on a world and character so different felt truly exciting. I can’t wait for viewers to experience Goldy’s journey when The Pyramid Scheme premieres on Prime Video on June 5.”

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The Pyramid Scheme trailer, cast

The Pyramid Scheme features an ensemble cast with Paramvir Singh Cheema, Ranvir Shorey, Shekhar Suman, Aanjjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry, and Ashish Raghava in the lead roles and supported by Akhilendra Mishra, Smita Bansal, Vijay Kumar, Indresh Malik, Ravi Bhel, Sushant Singh, Sonal Jha, and Sadanand Patil, in pivotal roles. The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi, across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 5.

Shekhar Suman, who portrays the character of Tarun Bajaj in The Pyramid Scheme, said, “My character in this series is unlike any role I have played before. He is quirky which made him really interesting for me as an actor. This series also marks my first collaboration with Prime Video and TVF, and it has been a great experience. What I really love about this story is how rooted and authentic it feels. And of course, working with talented actors such as Paramvir and Ranvir, who brought so much energy and sincerity to the set every single day, made the whole journey even more special. I am looking forward to seeing the viewers’ reactions to my role and The Pyramid Scheme when it premieres on Prime Video on June 5.”

The trailer for The Pyramid Scheme opens into a world of flashy wealth and big promises of changing your kismat (destiny) in merely six months. We are introduced to Goldy (played by Paramvir Singh Cheema) and Manoj Srivastava (portrayed by Ranvir Shorey), two men, with different aspirations, pulled into the glittering maze of ‘sapno ka business model’ that is based on pyramid marketing – a world that promises them quick money, respect, and success by just convincing others to join the system.

Talking about the series and his character, Ranvir Shorey, shared, “When I read the script and my character, I was immediately drawn to it. While the story is based on pyramid schemes, it is interesting the way it uses that subject to show how ordinary people get pulled into extraordinary situations in their search for purpose, respect, and a better life. My character, Manoj, is a simple, middle-class man but he seeks something more than money or fame, something that, personally for him, is more valuable than a growing bank balance. I am thankful to Prime Video and TVF for giving me the opportunity to be a part of The Pyramid Scheme, a show that is rooted, layered, and reflective of human behaviour. I am sure audiences in India and across 240+ countries and territories around the world will enjoy watching this series as much as I enjoyed being a part of it.”

Talking about her role in the series, Alfia Jafry shared, “This series is incredibly special to me because it marks the beginning of my journey in scripted content, and that too with a Prime Original series. I am grateful to Prime Video and TVF for giving me this opportunity. When I first read the script, I was instantly drawn to the story and my character. On the surface, she may appear to be a simple girl, but there are many nuances to her personality, and this role challenged me to explore emotions and layers I had never tapped into before. I hope audiences enjoy watching The Pyramid Scheme as much as I enjoyed being a part of it. Can’t wait for it to premiere on Prime Video on June 5.”