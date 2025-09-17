The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 11: Conrad Fisher Got The Girl, Fans Celebrate Online

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 11: The last chapter of this hit romantic drama was finally released on Wednesday, The show, based on Jenny Han’s books, ends with Episode 11. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is the final season of the series, which follows Han’s three-book trilogy with one season dedicated to each book. Coming to the Season 3 finale—it turned out to be a treat for fans, as Episode 11 gave them the happy ending they had been rooting for. Yes, you read that right! Team Conrad who wins out with Belly and Conrad ending up together.

The series finale begins with Conrad’s arrival in Paris, where he shows up at Belly’s doorstep. To everyone’s surprise, Belly returns home with a fresh new look and is still seen with Benito. Conrad watches from a distance as the two share a kiss before Benito rides away. However, Belly later breaks up with Benito, opening the door for the reunion fans have been waiting for.

Belly and Conrad finally find their way back to each other after years of yearning and heartache. The two reunite in Paris, sharing sweet kisses and steamy romance just a day before Belly’s 22nd birthday proving that love truly wins.

Meanwhile, back in Boston, Jeremiah pursues his dream of becoming a chef and shares a brief romantic moment with Denise. On the other hand, Taylor and Steven face an unexpected twist in their relationship, adding more layers to the finale.

And Belly’s heartfelt words strike the right chord when she tells Conrad, 'I choose you of my own free will. If there are infinite worlds, every version of me chooses you in every one of them,” Belly professes, finally embracing the love she’s always had for Conrad. The pair exchange I love yous and we flash back to the beach house where Jeremiah and the family are celebrating after a successful dinner.'

Fans flooding social media with reactions and emotions:

"i used to wish for you every birthday" "now you're stuck with me forever" finally my personal friend conrad fisher did it#thesummeriturnedpretty pic.twitter.com/uTYGgD3a8o — lu (@macasversion) September 17, 2025

congratulations to my personal friend conrad fisher who finally got his girl !!!!#TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/y2lH23fUsa — gin erso | tsitp spoilers (@carouselenas) September 17, 2025

"I choose you of my own free will, if there are infinite worlds, every version of me choose you, in every one of them, I love you..." BONRAD NATION WE WON WAR IS OVER___ #TheSummerITurnedPretty #TSITP pic.twitter.com/me8JOMna4K — _______//__ __ (@giselleb1234) September 17, 2025

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 wrapped up with its finale, Episode 11, which dropped on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The entire season is now available to stream on Prime Video.

Starring Lola Tung as Belly, Christopher Briney as Conrad, and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 finale Episode 11 premiered on Amazon Prime Video at 12:30 p.m. India Standard Time.