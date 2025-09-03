Advertisement
THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY SEASON 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Episode 9 Release Time In India, Where To Watch, Plot And More

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 9 will be released on September 3, 2025. Here's all you need to know about the romantic drama.

Written By Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 01:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Episode 9 Release Time In India, Where To Watch, Plot And More (Image: @primevideoin/ Instagram)

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Belly Conklin steps into her Paris era as Episode 8 brings high-voltage drama. With Episode 9 around the corner, fans eagerly await new cast updates, streaming details, and finale-season twists in Jenny Han’s hit series. Centered on Belly’s love triangle with Conrad and Jeremiah, the story now enters its third and final season. As the characters grapple with an immeasurable loss, all eyes remain on Belly in Paris — what’s next for her? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode, streaming, and more.

When And Where To Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 Episode 9

The final season of Lola Tung’s hit show continues with Episode 9, releasing on September 3, 2025, on Prime Video. From teenage love and summer vacations to the warmth of friendships, the story now builds toward a powerful, emotional conclusion that dives deeper into love and heartbreak. With new episodes dropping every Wednesday, each week brings fresh twists.  Episode 10 is set to release on September 10, exclusively on Prime Video.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date In India 

The Summer I Turned Pretty new season's episode 9 will release on same date as September 3. The new episode drops at 12a.m. Pacific Time and 3a.m. Eastern Time (ET) coming to release time in India which is 12:30 PM exclusively on Prime Video. 

 

 

 

