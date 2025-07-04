The Traitors Grand Finale: 'Innocents' Uorfi Javed And Nikita Luther Win Season 1 Beating 'Traitor' Harsh Gujral

New Delhi: The much-hyped reality show 'The Traitors' hosted by Karan Johar got a thunderous response on OTT as viewers got to experience a new format with fresh faces, ending in a crisp short time. The grand finale episode was telecast on July 3, 2025 on Prime Video where Uorfi Javed And Nikita Luther won The Traitors season 1 beating 'traitor' friend Harsh Gujral right before the final round.

The Traitors Season 1 Winners

The adrenaline-pumping episode was high on drama, emotion and friendship. Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther were crowned the winners of Season 1, taking home the trophy and the prize money of Rs 70,5000.

About The Traitors Season 1

Since its premiere on June 12, new episodes dropped every Thursday, making The Traitors- Season One exciting for the audiences across the country. The show has sparked a wave of fan reactions and theories across social media, quickly becoming a pop culture phenomenon. Strengthening Prime Video’s unscripted slate, The Traitors has been watched by viewers across 88% of India’s pin codes.

Set against the majestic backdrop of a palace in Suryagarh, Rajasthan, and hosted by the enigmatic Karan Johar, The Traitors – Season One started with 20 well-known personalities from across the entertainment spectrum — including Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, and Uorfi Javed — in the ultimate game of trust and deception.

After the successful debut, The Traitors makers plan to renew the show for a second season. Recently, Prime Video announced that it has greenlit a second season of The Traitors, following the breakout success of the Indian adaptation of the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format.