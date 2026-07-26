Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Television
  • /The Traitors India season 2 teaser out: Karan Johar's deception reality show set to return on OTT | WATCH

The Traitors India season 2 teaser out: Karan Johar's deception reality show set to return on OTT | WATCH

The Traitors India Season 2 Teaser Out: Prime Video has officially announced the return of its high-stakes reality show with an eerie teaser shot across Delhi and Mumbai, while keeping the host, cast, and release date under wraps.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 10:38 AM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 10:38 AM IST
The Traitors India season 2 teaser out: Karan Johar's deception reality show set to return on OTT | WATCH
Image Credit: @primevideoin/Instagram

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
UP board 2027: Class 10, 12 date sheet out for individual candidates; Details here
up board 20275 min ago
2
27th Kargil Vijay Diwas16 min ago
3
Kargil Vijay Diwas50 min ago
4
27th Kargil Vijay Diwas56 min ago
5
CAT 20261 hr ago