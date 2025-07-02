Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2925273https://zeenews.india.com/television/the-traitors-purav-confesses-mereko-terese-attachment-bohot-zyada-hai-yaar-2925273.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
PURAV

The Traitors: Purav Confesses, 'Mereko Terese Attachment Bohot Zyada Hai Yaar'

The Traitors is now streaming on Prime Video with its grand finale on July 3. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 12:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

The Traitors: Purav Confesses, 'Mereko Terese Attachment Bohot Zyada Hai Yaar' (Source:File photo)

New Delhi: In  a show like The Traitors, where tested loyalties, strategies, and survival of the fittest. What follows is a  rollercoaster of betrayals, breakdowns, and blindsided backstabbing. When lying at every step is the only way to survive , truth hits the hardest blow, often fatal. The Traitors has seen friendships tested, loyalties flipped, and hearts broken — proving that even the smartest players can’t outplay their emotions. And now, with the grand prize in sight, tensions are at an all-time high.

 an unlikely friendship quietly took shape between Apoorva and Purav. What began as playful camaraderie soon turned into something deeper — a bond forged in the fire of this high-stakes game. “Mujhe Apoorva ko leke bohot vaise lag raha hai. Voh bestfriend ban chuki hai meri… ek dil se dil ka connection ho chuka hai,” Purav had admitted earlier, clearly struggling with the weight of his feelings.

Now, that connection threatens to break him. During finale, Purav is overcome with emotion, guilt written all over his face as he says, “I am really sorry, Apoorva. Mereko terese attachment bohot zyada hai yaar.” For perhaps the first time this season, the game feels less like strategy—and more heartbreak.

What changed between them? Why is Purav so shaken? And how will this emotional turmoil affect his final play?

 Episodes 1 to 9 of The Traitors are now streaming on Prime Video with the grand finale of The Traitors on July 3 at 8 PM, only on Prime Video.

Rise and shine… It’s Dhokha Time!

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK