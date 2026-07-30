The Traitors Season 2 premiere, contestants names: Filmmaker Karan Johar-hosted reality show The Traitors is all set to return with a second season, and the makers recently unveiled a teaser. KJo even revealed the first two confirmed contestants of The Traitors Season 2, Mallika Sherawat and Munawar Faruqui. As per media reports, let's take a look at some other celebrity names who might join the show this season:
Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat will be seen on Karan Johar's reality show.
Stand-up comedian and reality show veteran Munawar Faruqui will also be seen on the show.
According to an NDTV report, Shweta Tiwari also might be seen as one of the contestants on the show.
Famous YouTuber and TV personality Elvish Yadav's name has also popped up as one of the probable names this season.
Bigg Boss 14 winner and television actress Rubina Dilaik is also likely to enter the show this time.
YouTuber and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan is also reportedly going to be seen on the show.
Actress and podcaster Rhea Chakraborty may be seen as a contestant on the show this season.
The Traitors Season 2 was filmed at the historic and beautiful Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer in March, as per reports. The contestants, along with host Karan Johar, shot for nearly two weeks at the heritage property.
The show will also feature an interesting line-up of contestants. Besides the above-mentioned names, other celeb contestants include Splitsvilla winner Soundous Moufakir, Krystle D’Souza, Parul Gulati, actor-producer Harman Baweja, Shahneel Gill, sister of Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, Shalini Passi and veteran actor Dalip Tahil, among others.
The Indian adaptation of the hit international reality format will premiere in August, with new episodes streaming every Thursday. The show will feature 21 celebrities from various fields who will compete in a game built around trust, betrayal and deception.
The Traitors Season 2 will premiere on August 13, 2026, on Prime Video.
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