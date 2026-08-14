Soundous Moufakir reacted, saying: "Oh! Who would have done this, Rida, Harman or Sahil one of these three! That's so sad. It's very hard to be an innocent and not to be murdered, especially when you are someone who is very vocal or you have a strong personality, you will be targeted either at the murder or at the Circle of Shaq. So i feel like what happened with Munawar, same thing has happened with me"