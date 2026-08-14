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The Traitors Season 2 episodes update: Munawar Faruqui's 'shocking' eviction tops week 1 drama

Hosted by Karan Johar, The Traitors Season 2’s first three episodes are now streaming exclusively on Prime Video, with new episodes streaming every Thursday.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 11:02 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
The Traitors Season 2 episodes update: Munawar Faruqui's 'shocking' eviction tops week 1 drama
Image Credit: Instagram grab

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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