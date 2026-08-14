New Delhi: The Traitors Season 2 is back with a bang! Karan Johar leads the pack again, turning host the second time. With three episodes in, The Traitors Season 2 has already claimed five players in five very different ways: Dalip Tahil’s journey took an unexpected turn before he could properly enter the game, Karan Singh Magic became the Traitors’ first murder victim, Munawar Faruqui suffered a shock early exit at the Circle of Shaq, Soundous Moufakir was murdered for being too dangerous to keep around, and Harman Singha was finally exposed as the season’s first Traitor to be caught.
Parul Gulati put Nish Hair on the line over her Harman theory, Shweta Tiwari broke down after a betrayal during the museum task, Mallika Sherawat casually claimed Tom Cruise has a crush on her, and friendships began cracking under suspicion, and all while the Innocents remained completely unaware that Shahneel Gill had already been secretly recruited as the fourth Trader, hiding right amongst them. For those whose journeys came to an abrupt end, Week 1 proved just how quickly the game can turn.
The Traitors claimed their first victim in Karan Singh Magic, who was murdered before he could test just how accurate his instincts really were.
“Expected! I am threat... main game meh rehta mujhe sabse pehle pata chal jata traitor kon hai. Mujhe lagta hai mujhe shayad already pata tha... iske liye mujhe maar diya gaya hai”
Then came the exit nobody inside the palace seemed able to stop talking about. Munawar Faruqui, entering the game with multiple reality-show wins behind him, found himself under the scanner almost immediately and was sent home at the very first Circle of Shaq.
"Maine yeh expect kiya tha ki mere sath yeh hoga, mujhe usko sambhalna hoga. Lekin mere sath yeh hota hai, this is not first time ki mujhe target kiya gaya hain. Soft target kaho ya too good to be there... insecurities aas paas ke logo ke i can clearly see, aur aap kaise dikhoge woh aapko samjh aayega because aapki insecurities dikhegi aap mere muh pe aake mere dost ban rahe the, mere baatein sun rahe the... but yaha pe mera naam likh rahe the. Thank you for that. F*k off guys, main toh khel raha tha games ache se, merko game ache se khelna tha, main innocent hoon! F*k off the insecure bunch of people, kha jata inka sab kuch, dare hue hai... ab samajh jao kon hai isme se", said Munawar.
The next murder took out Soundous Moufakir, whose outspoken personality and willingness to speak her mind may have made her too dangerous to keep around.
Soundous Moufakir reacted, saying: "Oh! Who would have done this, Rida, Harman or Sahil one of these three! That's so sad. It's very hard to be an innocent and not to be murdered, especially when you are someone who is very vocal or you have a strong personality, you will be targeted either at the murder or at the Circle of Shaq. So i feel like what happened with Munawar, same thing has happened with me"
Finally, the Innocents landed their first big victory when Harman Singha was exposed as a Traitor after days of suspicion, relentless questioning from Abhishek Malhan and a declaration from Parul Gulati that she would shut Nish Hair if she was wrong about him.
"Main baas yeh kehna chahta hu ki aap log wakay main bohot sahi hain, aur aapse milke baatein karke mereko bohot acha laga, shayad main apne approach mai itna agressive nai hun, apne defence mai agressive nai hun, mujhe bura lag raha hai ki yeh game ka part main nai rahuga, but aap sabko main after the game zaroor aake milunga, Ranveer sir, Abhishek well done, and i am going to miss all of you guys. Guys mai kabse tum log ko bata raha hu I don't know how you're not understanding. I have been a traitor all along."
But Harman’s exit may not be the victory the Innocents think it is. While they celebrate successfully identifying their first Traitor, they still have no idea that Shahneel Gill has already been secretly recruited to join Krystle D’Souza and Kullu on the other side. One Traitor may be gone, but the biggest secret of Week 1 is still sitting right in front of them.
On Munawar's shocking exit, wife wife Mehzabeen reacted strongly on social media, calling his eviction a 'planned attack' by insecure contestants who were afraid to face him fairly in the game.
Hosted by Karan Johar, The Traitors Season 2’s first three episodes are now streaming exclusively on Prime Video, with new episodes streaming every Thursday.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.