The Traitors season 2: 'Innocent' Rhea Chakraborty breaks down her gameplay strategy

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, currently seen in The Traitors Season 2, has opened up about her past struggles and how they shaped her choices on the show. During a conversation, she shared that after facing years of public scrutiny, she now wants to be seen as “innocent,” both in the game and in real life.
During the show, when asked whether she would prefer to be an “Innocent” or a “Traitor,” she said, "I want to be an innocent. Iss saal hi actually mujhe clean chit mila hain, iss saal hi logo ko pata chala hai ki main innocent hoon. Bohot der tak shaq mein rahi hoon toh woh itna pasand nahi hai ab mujhe. Kaafi saal kar liya hai maine."
She explained that after spending years under suspicion, she no longer wants to be in that position again.
I felt so bad for #RheaChakraborty after the media witch-hunt and the trolling she faced worldwide. Seeing people now make fun of her trauma genuinely makes me sad, more power and strength to her!!! #traitors2 #thetraitors #traitorsonprime #thetraitors2 pic.twitter.com/zXZUWZUaTr— ashi (@ashitastic) August 13, 2026
Everything shifted for Rhea after Sushant Singh Rajput, her former boyfriend, passed away in 2020. Intense media coverage followed, investigations too. Eventually, though, the CBI filed a closure report she was cleared of the charges against her.
During that same period, she and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested in a drug-related case. Rhea's spoken before about what that stretch of time did to her mentally: PTSD, a kind of social boycott, the works.
At its core, it's a game built on trust and deception. Contestants split into two groups: Innocents and Traitors. The Innocents' job is to spot the Traitors and vote them out; the Traitors, meanwhile, work quietly, plotting without ever giving themselves away.
As the game moves forward, the tasks get harder, and things in the "Circle of Shaq" heat up: trust wears thin, friendships get tested, tension builds.
The season features a wide range of celebrities, including Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tiwari, Ranveer Brar, Krystle D'Souza, and more, all adding to a competition that's already pretty unpredictable.
What Rhea Chakraborty said on The Traitors 2 isn't just about strategy; it's about moving forward, personally, after everything she's been through. As the show goes on, her story adds something the game alone wouldn't have: a reminder that behind every contestant, there's usually a lot more going on than what's on screen.
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