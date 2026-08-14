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The Traitors season 2: 'Innocent' Rhea Chakraborty breaks down her gameplay strategy

Rhea Chakraborty opens up on The Traitors Season 2, saying she wants to be seen as “innocent” after years of public scrutiny and suspicion following 2020.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 01:31 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
The Traitors season 2: 'Innocent' Rhea Chakraborty breaks down her gameplay strategy
Image Credit: Instagram (@rhea_chakraborty)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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