Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Television
  • /The Traitors Season 2: Karan Johar praises Krystle D’Souza, says 'You have played a very, very smart game'

The Traitors Season 2: Karan Johar praises Krystle D’Souza, says 'You have played a very, very smart game'

Krystle D’Souza has reached the final six of The Traitors Season 2 after playing a smart and strategic game as a ‘Traitor’.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 02:25 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 02:29 PM IST
The Traitors Season 2: Karan Johar praises Krystle D’Souza, says 'You have played a very, very smart game'
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
The Traitors Season 2: Karan Johar praises Krystle D’Souza, says 'You have played a very, very smart game'
2
3
4
5