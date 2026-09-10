The Traitors season 2 reunion: Karan Johar calls out Mallika Sherawat over Rhea Chakraborty remark

The reunion episode of The Traitors India Season 2 turned quite intense as host Karan Johar addressed some of the most talked-about moments from the show. One of the key highlights was his conversation with Mallika Sherawat over her controversial remark about Rhea Chakraborty, which had earlier sparked reactions online.
At the reunion, Mallika talked about how the game was never meant to be about making a comeback. Chatting with Munawar Faruqui, she said the show's spirit is something else entirely. Then Karan brought up her earlier "jail comeback" line about Rhea Chakraborty, the one that had gone viral. Her response? She hadn't made it viral. That was the internet's doing, not hers. Karan pushed further, asking her straight up if she thought the comment was "a little below the belt." Mallika's reply: Why would it be?
Karan laid out his reasoning. Rhea Chakraborty's real-life struggles, he said, were serious, nothing like what contestants deal with on a reality show. What she went through during one of the toughest phases of her life just isn't something people should joke about casually. His point was simple, really: real struggles shouldn't get mixed up with game-show drama.
Mallika didn't stop there, though. She revealed she'd already apologised to Rhea after everything blew up, and said things between them are fine now.
Through it all, Rhea handled herself with confidence, calm, composed, unbothered by the attention her past kept drawing. She built real connections with other contestants and came across as warm, grounded, steady. Viewers got to see a side of her that went beyond the headlines: resilience, growth, the whole picture.
Karan and Mallika weren't the only fireworks of the night. Rida Tharana stood firmly behind her decision to call Sahil Salathia a "kutta" during the show. Some contestants brushed it off, laughing it away. Others weren't so sure it was fine to begin with.
Then there was Shalini Passi, addressing the "dumb" label that had followed her around on social media. Her defense? She played the game her way, and it worked, building the connections that carried her far.
Altogether, the reunion dredged up plenty of controversy and emotion from the season. But it was Karan and Mallika's exchange that really landed a reminder that even in entertainment, real-life struggles deserve a little more sensitivity than they sometimes get.
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