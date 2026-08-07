/The Traitors Season 2 trailer: Karan Johar back in big, bold & ruthless avatar, Check premiere date - Watch

New Delhi: The makers today unveiled the Traitors Season 2 trailer. Set against the grandeur of Jaisalmer’s royal Suryagarh Palace, the upcoming season sees Karan Johar return as the master orchestrator of a reality series where trust is a luxury, deception is a strategy, and betrayal lurks around every corner. And this season, he is joined by a mysterious new accomplice, Boo, the harbinger of the ‘Buri Khabar.’
With the coveted title and a significant cash prize at stake, 21 celebrity Players—Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D’souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir, and Tanya Puri—enter the game ready to outwit, outplay, and outlast one another. The Traitors Season 2 premieres exclusively on Prime Video in India on August 13, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.
The trailer pulls viewers straight back into the palace, where nothing is as it seems and every conversation could conceal a new threat. “This palace looks like a dream... and I can’t wait to turn that dream into a nightmare,” declares Karan Johar in the trailer, setting the tone for a season where the Players are sharper, more strategic, and far less forgiving, facing tougher missions, tense Circle of Shaq showdowns, secret alliances, and murders in the tower. At the heart of the game is the battle between the Innocents, who must identify the Traitors before they are eliminated one by one, and the Traitors, who must remain hidden while working to eliminate the Innocents. As the challenges grow more demanding and the pressure mounts, alliances are tested, suspicions deepen, and Players are pushed to make ruthless choices to stay in the game. With trust in short supply and every move carrying consequences, one question remains: will the Innocents expose the Traitors, or will the Traitors outwit them all?
Sharing his thoughts, Karan Johar said, "Season one of The Traitors broke through the clutter and formulaic reality content, and the audience response proved they were ready for something fresh. With season two, we knew we had to return with a game that was bigger, sharper, and even more unpredictable. But this time, the Players entered the palace fully aware of the format's twists and traps, armed with strategies, stronger instincts, and a ruthlessness that caught me off guard. This season, you'll witness friendships unravel, trust give way to paranoia, alliances crumble, and Players made choices that genuinely surprised and at times, even shocked me. That's the beauty of The Traitors—just when you think you've figured it out, the game turns everything on its head. As the host, I've had a front-row seat to some truly unbelievable moments, and I can honestly say I wasn't prepared for what unfolded this season. So, brace yourselves—The Traitors Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on August 13. And trust me, you have no idea what's coming."
The trailer arrives just days after Prime Video showcased the complete line-up of 21 Players through an immersive four-course Dining Theatre of Treachery experience. Following the grand reveal, the trailer offers the first glimpse of the fragile alliances, razor-sharp instincts, and cutthroat strategies that will be put to the ultimate test when the game begins on August 13.
An Indian adaptation of IDTV’s BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format, The Traitors Season 2 is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.