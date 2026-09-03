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The Traitors Season 2 winner, finale: When and where to watch the last episode

The Traitors Season 2 finale: The top 6 contestants who have braved the eliminations and made it to the finale episode include Krystle D’Souza, Rida Tharana, Mallika Sherawat, Shalini Passi, Dalip Tahil and Sahil Salathia.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 04:42 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
The Traitors Season 2 winner, finale: When and where to watch the last episode
Image Credit: Instagram/poster

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 14 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

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The Traitors Season 2 winner, finale: When and where to watch the last episode
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