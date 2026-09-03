The Traitors Season 2 winner, finale: When and where to watch the last episode

New Delhi: One of the most-loved captive reality shows, The Traitors Season 2 is just a step away from crowning its winner. Hosted by Karan Johar and shot at the historic and beautiful Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, it brought together 21 contestants with unique personalities. Now, the show is heading towards its grand finale moment after 9 episodes, with top 6 contestants still in the running for the coveted title and prize pot.
The Traitors Season 2 grand finale will stream on September 3, 2026 (Thursday). The finale will be available to watch on Prime Video at 8 pm.
The 10th episode will be the season’s grand finale, bringing the second season of the reality show to an end.
The top 6 contestants who have braved the eliminations and made it to the finale episode include Krystle D’Souza, Rida Tharana, Mallika Sherawat, Shalini Passi, Dalip Tahil and Sahil Salathia.
Earlier, Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Shahneel Gill, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir, and Tanya Puri were murdered by The Traitors on the show and had to quit the game.
Currently, there are 2 Traitors in the game who have managed to hide their identity from the innocents and made it to the final six — Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana.
An Indian adaptation of IDTV’s BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format, The Traitors Season 2 is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment.
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